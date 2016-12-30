China vetoes proposal at UN to designate Masood Azhar a terrorist

New Delhi: China on Friday once again blocked a proposal at the United Nations to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief and Pathankot attack accused Maulana Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

According to reports, China exercised its veto in the UN Security Council this time, thus making its opposition to blacklisting Masood Azhar permanent.

India responded swiftly and with disappointment, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) saying that the decision by China not to allow Azhar to be listed as a terrorist was surprising as China herself is affected by the scourge of terrorism.

“The inability of the international community to designate Azhar as a terrorist is a blow to counter terrorism efforts. It shows double standards,” MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

In April, China placed on hold India's request to add Azhar to the United Nations' al Qaeda-Islamic State blacklist. In October, it extended the "technical hold" which was to expire on Saturday. Several meetings between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also failed to resolve the deadlock.