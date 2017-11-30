search on deccanchronicle.com
Mulayam's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav dancing to 'Ghoomar' from Padmavati

Published Nov 30, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2017, 2:07 am IST
The engagement ceremony was held at a local hotel in Lucknow two days ago.
 A video of Aparna Yadav dancing to the Ghoomar song from the widely controversial film Padmavati has gone viral.

Lucknow: Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, has created a controversy just by dancing. 

Ms Aparna was apparently dancing on the song at the engagement ceremony of her younger brother Aman Bisht. The engagement ceremony was held at a local hotel in Lucknow two days ago.

Local Rajput organisations are now up in arms against Ms Aparna and are questioning her reasoning in performing on a song that is one of the major causes of the uproar over Padmavati.

Himanshu Singh of Rajput Shaurya Foundation in Lucknow said, “It shows how insensitive Aparna Yadav is. Why did she have to perform on a song that has angered the entire Rajput community? This is a surprise for us as she is a Thakur.” 

“It is sad that a prominent political family’s member has chosen to behave in such fashion. It is as if she is trying to rub salt in our wounds,” said a leader of Karni Sena, which has led the protests.

Tags: aparna yadav, mulayam singh yadav, padmavati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




