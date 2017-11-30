I’m biggest backer of LeT, Hafiz Saeed: Pervez Musharraf

Islamabad/Dubai: Pakistan’s former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, who was the brain behind the 1999 Kargil conflict, has called himself the “biggest supporter” of Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and its founder Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 attack on Mumbai nine years ago.

Mr Musharraf, who lives in self-exile in Dubai, said he supports the terror group’s role in Kashmir in “suppressing” the Indian Army there, and added that Saeed “is involved in Kashmir”.

The 74-year-old retired general and former Pakistan President, who ruled his country from 1999 to 2008, also said in an interview to a Pakistani TV news channel: “The Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Jamaat-ud-Dawah are fond of me.”

He categorically denied that LeT was involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, for which India blamed Pakistan.