search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyd Metro gets rousing welcome, 1 lakh people travel on the first day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Nov 30, 2017, 1:19 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2017, 2:13 am IST
L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail sold 10,000 smart cards and 45,000 tokens till afternoon on the first day of operations.
Some 4,000 people were found just travelling back and forth in the Metro trains for some three hours without leaving the station.
 Some 4,000 people were found just travelling back and forth in the Metro trains for some three hours without leaving the station.

Hyderabad: Approximately 1,00,000 people travelled on the metro rail on the first day of commercial operations. The huge response took the operators by surprise and they struggled to cope with the load. 

Some 4,000 people were found just travelling back and forth on the trains for some three hours without leaving the station. No action was taken against them. 

Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd stated that within a few days the process will be streamlined and people will be moved out on time.

The entry and exit is tracked through the automated systems where the time inside the metro premises is recorded of each and every passenger.

Managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail, N.V.S. Reddy, said, “We have had an overwhelming response. People of the city have come out in huge numbers and we will touch 1,00,000 passengers by Wednesday night.”

L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail sold 10,000 smart cards and 45,000 tokens till afternoon on the first day of operations.

Tags: hyderabad metro rail ltd., n.v.s. reddy, commercial operations
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Hyderabad: Signalling issues halt metro train
Hyderabad Metro Rail: People neglect safety instructions


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trailer of Avengers: Infinity War is finally here and it promises a thrilling ride

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Bee attack in Madurai forces kin to abandon dead body at burial ground

A couple of persons sustained injuries in the incident and were treated at a local hospital (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Chinese woman gets scalped after her head gets caught in machine

A co-worker rushed to her help and shut down the machine (Photo: YouTube)
 

Marriage may test your sanity, but lowers dementia risk

In a study covering more than 800,000 people, they found that walking through life alone increased the chances of Alzheimer's. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hrithik Roshan talks about his fitness mantra

HRX has been conceived and created to serve as a platform for bringing like-minded people together, says Hrithik Roshan.
 

iPhone X sales could be halted — Here's why

Apple is the only firm that has reduced the profit margin, while its rivals are taking a completely different approach in order to expand in the Indian market.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Harish Rao wants nod for dams given quickly

Harish Rao asked the Centre to give all clearances for major projects within a deadline. (Representational Image)

Telangana to host 3 global events

President Ram Nath Kovind will take part in World Telugu Conference and attend as chief guest for the closing ceremony.

Centre must help save Ramappa temple: Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad girls returns home with national prizes

Huma Khatoon, Marina Judy and Syeda Sameena Fatima pose for a group photo with the prizes they won at nation-wide Litter Less campaign. (Photo: DC)

Irked HSPA members seek report on fee norms today

School
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham