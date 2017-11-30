Hyd Metro gets rousing welcome, 1 lakh people travel on the first day

Some 4,000 people were found just travelling back and forth in the Metro trains for some three hours without leaving the station.

Hyderabad: Approximately 1,00,000 people travelled on the metro rail on the first day of commercial operations. The huge response took the operators by surprise and they struggled to cope with the load.

Some 4,000 people were found just travelling back and forth on the trains for some three hours without leaving the station. No action was taken against them.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd stated that within a few days the process will be streamlined and people will be moved out on time.

The entry and exit is tracked through the automated systems where the time inside the metro premises is recorded of each and every passenger.

Managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail, N.V.S. Reddy, said, “We have had an overwhelming response. People of the city have come out in huge numbers and we will touch 1,00,000 passengers by Wednesday night.”

L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail sold 10,000 smart cards and 45,000 tokens till afternoon on the first day of operations.