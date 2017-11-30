search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad GES Day 2: Mention of PM confuses Cherie Blair

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 30, 2017, 12:29 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2017, 12:37 am IST
Hyderabad: A remark by Telangana minister for information technology & communications K.T. Rama Rao on what views the “Prime Minister” had on marriage, led to doubts about which Prime Minister he was referring to. 

While Cherie Blair, founder of Cherie Blair Foundation for Women thought he was referring to her husband and former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair, the audience assumed it was a reference to Narendra Modi.

Mr Rama Rao said that all the panelists were mothers of daughters and asked them what was the single most important thing that must change in the government’s perspective.

Tags: minister k.t. rama rao, cherie blair, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




