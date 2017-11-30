search on deccanchronicle.com
Ex-Defence Minister AK Antony suffers 'minor' brain haemorrhage, hospitalised

Published Nov 30, 2017, 3:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2017, 3:57 pm IST
The 76-year-old Congress leader from Kerala was the defence minister during the UPA regime.
Having served for more than seven years, Antony is the longest serving defence minister of India. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Former Defence Minister AK Antony was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday after he suffered a "minor" brain haemorrhage.

"He was admitted on Wednesday afternoon. He has suffered a minor brain haemorrhage after falling down at his home," said a doctor on the condition of anonymity. 

The 76-year-old Congress leader from Kerala was the defence minister during the UPA regime. Having served for more than seven years, Antony is the longest serving defence minister of India. 

Earlier this month, he had criticised the centre for not accommodating the Rohingyas and cited the example of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who "insisted on protecting" refugees from Bangladesh.

"When more than one crore refugees came to India from Bangladesh in the 1970s, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi insisted on protecting them by disregarding the mighty seventh fleet of the US," Antony had said while speaking at the launch of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists, Delhi.

