 BREAKING !  :  (Photo: DC) 3 Army officers killed as Cheetah helicopter crashes in West Bengal’s Sukna
 
Nation, Current Affairs

National anthem to be played in all cinemas, everyone must stand up: SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 30, 2016, 11:54 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 12:20 pm IST
SC also directed that the national anthem must not be printed on any undesirable object, or used for commercial purposes.
The Supreme Court on October 31 asked the government to specify what would constitute disrespect to the national anthem and its abuse. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The Supreme Court on October 31 asked the government to specify what would constitute disrespect to the national anthem and its abuse. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that the National anthem should be played in all cinema halls before a movie begins, accompanied by the national flag displayed on screen.

It further said that everyone present in cinema hall should rise up and pay respect to the anthem.

Furthermore, the apex court directed that the national anthem must not be printed on any undesirable object, and should not be used for any commercial purposes. Also, no dramatisation of the anthem should be allowed.

The Centre for its part agreed to circulate the order to all States' Chief Secretaries and also to publish it in electronic and print media.

Acting on a PIL seeking directions for playing the national anthem in cinema halls before a movie begins, the Supreme Court on October 31 asked the government to specify what would constitute disrespect to it and its abuse.

A bench of justices Dipak Misra and Amitava Roy passed the order while hearing a petition referring to the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and also alleging that the national anthem was sung in various circumstances which were not permissible.

The PIL filed by Shyam Narayan Chouksey sought directions that the national anthem should be played in cinema halls across the country before a film begins and proper norms and protocol be fixed regarding its playing and singing at official functions and the programmes where constitutional dignitaries are present.

The petition, filed through advocate Abhinav Srivastava, said the national anthem should be respected and due honour should be shown to it by every citizen. It also gave certain suggestions to avoid alleged abuses to it.

"There should be no commercial exploitation to gain financial advantage or any kind of benefit. There should be no interruption in between till the completion of national anthem and no abridged version shall be sung at any point of time.

"There should not be dramatisation of the national anthem and it should not be sung in an entertainment programme," the plea suggested.

It also said the anthem should not be sung before those who do not understand it unless they are properly apprised that when the National Anthem of India is to be played, they are required to show respect.

"It should not be printed on undesirable objects and should not be displayed in such a manner and at such places which may be disgraceful to its status and may tantamount to disrespect," the plea said.

The plea also cited instances where the anthem was allegedly abused, including one in which the anthem was played in entertainment shows in order to "dramatise the whole thing". 

Tags: supreme court, national anthem
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Vidya Balan, Arjun Rampal and Sujoy Ghosh were snapped while inteacting with the media in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya, Arjun, Sujoy promote Kahaani 2 in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Deepika, Hrithik, Ranveer, other stars step out in style
Shah Rukh Khan and several other celebrities were spotted at Salman Khan's residence late Monday for a bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh comes out to party with Salman, other stars
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at the aiport and other locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Varun, Parineeti, Vidya, Alia, other stars are a visual treat
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor promoted their film 'Befikre' on the reality show 'Super Dancer' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Vaani bond with kids while promoting Befikre on reality show
On Saturday, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu stepped out to show their support for animals at an adoption camp which was held in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Saif, Soha and Kunal urge fans to take a furry buddy home
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google dedicates doodle to commemorate Jagdish Chandra Bose's 158th birthday

He has a crater on the moon named after him (Photo: PTI)
 

Gilehriyaan: A chance meeting with liberty;Geeta frees herself from Bappu's clutches

Geeta breaks free from the shackles of her stern Bappu’s world.
 

Aamir Khan’s loyal cook a suspect in thievery case, family upset with his silence

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli dances at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's pre-wedding ceremony

Virat Kohli danced during the pre-wedding ceremony of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech. (Photo: Virat Kohli Facebook)
 

Shah Rukh’s film to clash again, this time with Akshay Kumar’s Crack

The posters of the two films.
 

US girl 'stabs' boyfriend who drank her blood during vampire talk

A 19-year-old southwest Missouri woman has been accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi attends Lok Sabha; BJP, Congress spar over Nargota attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Bankers queue up for Rs 100 notes, brace for salary day rush

To beat the imminent cash crunch, banks throughout the country are setting internal daily cash withdrawal limits per account. (Photo: R Samuel)

Tripura CM Manik Sarkar refuses to be part of CMs panel on demonetisation

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. (Photo: PTI)

Nagrota attack: Bravery of 2 army officers’ wives averted hostage crisis

Security on high alert in Katra following Nagrota terror attack, in Jammu on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Flights affected as dense fog envelops Delhi, temperature drops

MET says that not only will the wintry chill make a comeback, but pollution levels might also spike. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham