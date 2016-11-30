Nation, Current Affairs

Infiltrating militants planned to blow up trains in J&K: BSF

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2016, 4:42 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 4:43 pm IST
A day after 3 infiltrators were killed, BSF said the trio was carrying five bottles of liquid explosive trinitroglycerin.
Additional DG, BSF, Arun Kumar addressing the media regarding the encounter with militants after infiltration at International border in Ramgarh, at BSF headquarters in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
 Additional DG, BSF, Arun Kumar addressing the media regarding the encounter with militants after infiltration at International border in Ramgarh, at BSF headquarters in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: The three heavily-armed militants killed by BSF in Samba district had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir to carry out a chain of terror attacks by blowing up running trains and tracks with chained IEDs and hard to detect liquid explosives, a top force official said on Wednesday.

A day after the three infiltrators were killed by the BSF, top officials said the trio was carrying five bottles of liquid explosive trinitroglycerin. "Militants had infiltrated to carry out big incidents. Their design was to blow up rail tracks and trains here as we have recovered chained IEDs and liquid explosives", Additional Director General (ADG) BSF and Special DG (Western Command) Arun Kumar said.

They were out to carry out a chain of big impact terror incidents including blowing up of "running trains" and causing fire in trains as chain IEDs and liquid explosive are meant to blow up tracks and cause fire, he said.

"Had our troops not successfully contained and eliminated these heavily armed terrorists with huge stores of explosive material, they could have caused massive damage in the mainland", Kumar said.

"It was only because of BSF's multi-tier security cover that this calamity was averted," the force said.

Apart from arms, ammunition and explosive stores, BSF recovered 10 Improvised explosive Devices (IEDS) including five liquid type IEDs and three IED waist belts, five chain IEDs from three slain militants along IB in Chambiliyal belt of Ramgarh sector in Samba district yesterday.

"Chain IEDs are mainly used to blow up rail tracks and hit running trains. The five bottles of liquid explosive contained trinitroglycerin. It is used to cause explosion and trigger fire", IG BSF Jammu Frontier D K Uphadayaya said.

Terrorists are resorting to use of undetectable liquid explosives like nitroglycerin now, the official said.

Nitroglycerin can be used for dynamite, explosive devices and poison. Invented in 1847, it is made by adding acids to glycerin. Viscous and clear, it easy to conceal in lotion or shampoo bottles, an expert said.

Physical shock can start a chain reaction that breaks molecules down into carbon dioxide, water and oxygen. The breaking of the bonds between the atoms creates an explosion, he said.

The Jammu-Pathankote railway line is 20 kms away from the the International Border (IB).

There have been several attacks targeting trains and tracks in Jammu-Samba-Kathua belts in the past. It may be recalled that on 27 July, 2015 three gunmen dressed in army uniforms opened fire on a bus and then attacked the Dina Nagar Police Station in Gurdaspur district of Punjab after planting five chain linked bombs (IEDS) on the Amritsar-Pathankot line near Parmanand railway station, 5 kilometres from the site of the attack.

A railway trackman, while patrolling along the railway track between Dina Nagar and Jhakholari railway stations, spotted five bombs wired to a small bridge on the Amritsar-Pathankot line just before a passenger train was due to cross the bridge.

The train stopped 200 metres from the bombs. The attack resulted in the death of three civilians and four policemen, including a Superintendent of Police. Fifteen others were injured.

All three attackers were killed in the operation, which lasted almost 12 hours. Militants crossed into IB and triggered bomb blasts on Jammu railway station in August 7, 2001 killing 12 people and injuring 29.

Similarly, infiltrating militants blew up a track in Samba on October 26, 2003. On February 10, 2000, infiltrating militants triggered blast in Shalimar Express train in Satwal in Kathua district killing five persons.

The infiltrating militants were also carrying 10 hand cuffs with a design to carry out hostage taking. "We have recovered from them 10 hand cuffs in plastic. I think they were planning to carry out hostage taking as part of engineering terror incidents", the IG said.

Three AK-47 rifles, a pistol, 20 magazines, 514 AK rounds, a pistol magazine, 16 pistol rounds, 31 live grenades, 10 IEDS including 5 IED waist belts, five chain IEDs (used to blow up railway tracks), Global Positioning System (GPS), one mobile, two wireless sets with chargers, 2 knives, 2 dressing rolls, 2 jackets, 3 bags, one head gear, one lighter, 3 gloves, 5 dry fruit packets and Pakistan made eatables were recovered from the slain terrorists in Ramgarh sector yesterday.

Tags: kashmir infiltration, pakistani terrorists, bsf
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Related Stories

Soldiers patrol a highway outside an army base in Nagrota, about 15 kilometers from Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Nagrota attack: Combing operations resume at camp, Army Chief to visit

Jammu was rocked by two terror attacks on Tuesday in which 7 army personnel, including two Major-rank officers, were killed.
30 Nov 2016 12:48 PM
Security personnel take positions during a gun battle with suspected militants at Army camp at Nagrota near Jammu on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Nagrota attack: Intel agencies warned of terror strike on military target

The operation suggested that the terrorists were familiar with the Nagrota camp layout and perimeter vulnerabilities.
30 Nov 2016 8:28 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Several B-Town celebrities came out dressed stunningly for a fashion event on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Saiyami, Surveen, Amyra, Patralekha make a fashion statement
Vidya Balan, Arjun Rampal and Sujoy Ghosh were snapped while inteacting with the media in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya, Arjun, Sujoy promote Kahaani 2 in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Deepika, Hrithik, Ranveer, other stars step out in style
Shah Rukh Khan and several other celebrities were spotted at Salman Khan's residence late Monday for a bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh comes out to party with Salman, other stars
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at the aiport and other locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Varun, Parineeti, Vidya, Alia, other stars are a visual treat
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor promoted their film 'Befikre' on the reality show 'Super Dancer' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Vaani bond with kids while promoting Befikre on reality show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Six-year-old Kashmiri boy clinches gold in Asian Karate Championship

Mansoor has now qualified for the World Championship. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Woman shocked discover that $700 Sphynx cat is actually a normal cat shaved

The cat was in a lot of pain (Photo: YouTube)
 

Google dedicates doodle to commemorate Jagdish Chandra Bose's 158th birthday

He has a crater on the moon named after him (Photo: PTI)
 

Gilehriyaan: A chance meeting with liberty;Geeta frees herself from Bappu's clutches

Geeta breaks free from the shackles of her stern Bappu’s world.
 

Aamir Khan’s loyal cook a suspect in thievery case, family upset with his silence

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli dances at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's pre-wedding ceremony

Virat Kohli danced during the pre-wedding ceremony of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech. (Photo: Virat Kohli Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

We anticipated Pak militants will use tunnels to infiltrate post surgical strike: BSF

BSF men patrolling along the India-Pakistan border (Photo: PTI)

Illegal funds being sent to Kashmir to incite protests: Govt

A protester throws stones at policemen during a protest near the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

Pak national cleared of terror charges by NIA languishing in Kerala jail

No offences were found against the crew members, comprising 10 Iranian nationals and Qadir. (Photo: Representational Image)

Hindu outfits protest over relaxed dress code for women at Kerala shrine

A file photo of the Kerala's Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple.

Govt returning 50 per cent of black money to hoarders with IT Bill: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing the media. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham