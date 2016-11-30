BJP leaders told to file bank statements from Nov 8 to Dec 31

New Delhi: Asking BJP legislators in Parliament and state Assemblies to submit details of their bank transactions between November 8 and December 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared that the money looted from the poor would be used for their welfare.

This direction came amid allegations that the BJP had tipped off those close to it about the impending exercise beforehand. Mr Modi also sought support in his effort to usher in a digital economy and create a cashless society.

However, the Congress demanded that the PM provide details of bank transactions by the BJP and its MPs and MLAs that were made before November 8 if he was “really serious” about the issue.

Addressing a BJP parliamentary party meeting, Mr Modi said the transaction details should be submitted to party president Amit Shah by the MPs and MLAs by January 1, 2017. This direction follows allegations by the Opposition parties that the BJP had tipped off some of its own leaders ahead of the demonetisation announcement.

Stash will be spent for poor: PM Modi

It may be recalled that veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani had at the end of his 38-day yatra against black money in 2011 asked NDA MPs to submit affidavits declaring that they did not hold undisclosed bank account abroad.

Asserting he would not allow the nation to be weighed down by the burden of black money, the PM, at the meeting, also rejected the criticism that the bill to amend the Income-Tax Act would help turn black money into white and said the new provisions will channel the money “looted from the poor” for their welfare.

The bill was later passed by the Lok Sabha. The amended law, he said, was a programme for the welfare of the poor from Lok Kalyan Marg, the new name of Race Course Road, where the Prime Minister’s residence is located.

“The amendment is not for turning black money into white but to spend the money looted from the poor on their welfare,” he said, adding: “I will not allow the country to be weighed down by wads of currency notes (black money).” Quoting Mr Modi, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said the bill was part of his government’s battle against black money.