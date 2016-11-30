Nation, Current Affairs

BJP leaders told to file bank statements from Nov 8 to Dec 31

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 30, 2016, 1:53 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 1:53 am IST
Modi also sought support in his effort to usher in a digital economy and create a cashless society.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Asking BJP legislators in Parliament and state Assemblies to submit details of their bank transactions between November 8 and December 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared that the money looted from the poor would be used for their welfare.

This direction came amid allegations that the BJP had tipped off those close to it about the impending exercise beforehand. Mr Modi also sought support in his effort to usher in a digital economy and create a cashless society.

However, the Congress demanded that the PM provide details of bank transactions by the  BJP and its MPs and MLAs that were made before November 8 if he was “really serious” about the issue.

Addressing a BJP parliamentary party meeting, Mr Modi said the transaction details should be submitted to party president Amit Shah by the MPs and MLAs by January 1, 2017. This direction follows allegations by the Opposition parties that the BJP had tipped off some of its own leaders ahead of the demonetisation announcement.

Stash will be spent for poor: PM Modi
It may be recalled that veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani had at the end of his 38-day yatra against black money in 2011 asked NDA MPs to submit affidavits declaring that they did not hold undisclosed bank account abroad.

Asserting he would not allow the nation to be weighed down by the burden of black money, the PM, at the meeting, also rejected the criticism that the bill to amend the Income-Tax Act would help turn black money into white and said the new provisions will channel the money “looted from the poor” for their welfare.

The bill was later passed by the Lok Sabha. The amended law, he said, was a programme for the welfare of the poor from Lok Kalyan Marg, the new name of Race Course Road, where the Prime Minister’s residence is located.

“The amendment is not for turning black money into white but to spend the money looted from the poor on their welfare,” he said, adding: “I will not allow the country to be weighed down by wads of currency notes (black money).” Quoting Mr Modi, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said the bill was part of his government’s battle against black money.

Tags: narendra modi, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Congress leader Kapil Sibal (Photo: PTI)

Provide bank transactions details of BJP MPs before demonetisation: Cong

Modi has asked BJP MPs, Ministers and MLAs to submit their bank account statements between November 8 and December 31.
29 Nov 2016 7:19 PM
The man is yet to get the money (Photo: AFP)

Post demonetisation, sterilisation for money on the rise in UP

A man underwent sterilisation for Rs 2000 since he was left desperate and didn't have any money for food.
29 Nov 2016 2:47 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Deepika, Hrithik, Ranveer, other stars step out in style
Shah Rukh Khan and several other celebrities were spotted at Salman Khan's residence late Monday for a bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh comes out to party with Salman, other stars
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at the aiport and other locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Varun, Parineeti, Vidya, Alia, other stars are a visual treat
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor promoted their film 'Befikre' on the reality show 'Super Dancer' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Vaani bond with kids while promoting Befikre on reality show
On Saturday, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu stepped out to show their support for animals at an adoption camp which was held in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Saif, Soha and Kunal urge fans to take a furry buddy home
Looking gorgeous as ever, Shilpa Shetty debuted her new hair colour, while Varun Dhawan kept it easy and casual and our shutterbug captured it all. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shilpa Shetty flaunts new hair colour, while Varun keeps it casual
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli’s ‘class act’ in Mohali

Virat Kohli displayed his softer side on the ground in Mohali. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli & co. to attend Yuvraj Singh’s wedding

The Indian team is set to attend Yuvraj singh's wedding on Tuesday, after finishing off the Mohali Test by the fourth day. (Photo: AP)
 

Ranveer finally comments on Ranbir's 'make babies with Deepika' remark!

While on the show, Ranveer kept mum and avoided commenting on Ranbir's remark, the actor recently got vocal while promoting 'Befikre'.
 

Salman 'decides' release date of SRK-Anushka's film, stars banter merrily

SRK also has a Republic Day release in 2017, with Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'.
 

Arjun miffed over regional newspaper disrespecting his deceased mother

Arjun will soon be seen with his uncle Anil Kapoor, in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'.
 

Katrina's bikini pictures from Maldives will give you major vacation goals!

Katrina Kaif
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Village to be named after KCR's daughter and TRS MP K Kavitha

Telangana Rashtra Samiti MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Photo: Facebook)

Telangana govt employees to get Rs 10,000 in cash from their salaries

The rest of the salary will be paid as usual. (Photo: Representational Image)

BJP failed the people, says Telangana Congress

TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka shares a joke with party MLAs Sampath Kumar and T. Ram Mohan Reddy at the media point in the Assembly in Hyderabad on Monday, a day ahead of the special session. (Photo: DC)

Telangana BJP legislators to give bank details on Dec 8

Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya

Telangana govt to mine sand from barrages

K.T. Rama Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham