3 Army officers killed as Cheetah helicopter crashes in West Bengal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Nov 30, 2016, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 3:51 pm IST
Army officials said the chopper crashed around 11.45 am when it was returning to the camp's helipad at Sukna.
Cheetah helicopter crashed at around 10.30 AM. (Photo: DC)
Kolkata: Three officers were killed and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) was injured as an Army chopper crashed on Wednesday in West Bengal’s Sukna district.

Eastern Command spokesperson, Wing Commander SS Birdi, said the Cheetah helicopter crashed at around 10.30 AM.

While three officers died on the spot, a JCO was evacuated and admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The deceased, identified as pilot Major Sanjeev Latha, co-pilot Major Arvind Bazala and Lieutenant Colonel Rajneesh Kumar, belonged to the Army Aviation Corps.

"Three officers died in the crash. The condition of the JCO is critical. An inquiry has been ordered. It was a routine mission operating from Sukna and the crash happened when the chopper was about to land. Crash site is inside Sukna military base, near the helipad," he said.

The army's 33 Corps is based at Sukna and all aircraft of the Army are run by Army Aviation Corps.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Tags: helicopter crash, army helicopter crash, cheetah helicopter crash
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

