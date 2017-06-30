Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 3rd consecutive day along LoC in J&K

PTI
Published Jun 30, 2017, 9:24 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 9:27 am IST
This is the 23rd incident of ceasefire violation in June along the LoC by Pakistan Army.
Representational Image (Photo: File)
 Representational Image (Photo: File)

Jammu: The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire for the third consecutive day on Friday by targeting Indian posts and civilian areas with mortar bombs, small and automatic weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

This is the 23rd incident of ceasefire violation in June.

"The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 0415 hours today on the Indian Army posts along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector," a Defence spokesman said.

The Indian troops returned the fire strongly and effectively, he said.

On Thursday, two Indian Army jawans were injured when Pakistani troops fired from small arms and shelled mortars on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch district.

On June 27 (Wednesday), the Pakistani army violated ceasefire by unprovoked and indiscriminate firing and shelling along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector in Rajouri district from 1445 hours till late that night.

In this month, there have been 23 ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army in Poonch and Rajouri districts besides a cross-LoC attack and two infiltration bids in which four people, including three jawans, have been killed.

On June 26, the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, the Pakistani Army fired small arms and automatic weapons and shelled mortars along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri.

Tags: ceasefire violations, pakistan army, line of control, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Activities at surface of sun to change: NASA

The sun follows roughly an 11-year cycle.
 

Could Apple's next big thing be a car?

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011, contemplated putting the company's hardware and software smarts to work in a car nearly a decade ago.
 

UK school employs puppy to help children cope with exam stress

The puppy is said to have an ability to work out if students are stressed, and can help calm them down. (Representational Image)
 

Hacked AIFF Twitter account posts anti-Modi tweets

Narendra Modi had condemned cow vigilantism after the mob lynching of Junaid Khan. (Photo: AP)
 

After Australian Open triumph, Kidambi Srikanth climbs up 3 spots to world no 8

Kidambi Srikanth is the lone Indian shuttler to figure in the top-10 of men's singles ranking after climbing up three places.(Photo: AP)
 

Last day for Aadhaar-PAN linking is not July 1; here's how you do it

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hours after Modi's warning, Jharkhand man lynched for carrying beef

A case has been registered on the basis of a video footage of the lynching, police said. (Photo: Screengrab)

Design plays major role in defining human needs: Dr Geetha Narayanan

The city will host, for the first time, a three-day exhibition and a conference, organised by the Association of Designers of India, that involves representatives from all aspects of design in the city - from academia to startups, social enterprises to corporates.(Representational Image)

Karnataka: Even Chartered Accountants clueless about GST

Karnataka Hardware and Allied Merchants Association put up a banner protesting GST on SP Road, in Bengaluru on Thursday(Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Lawmakers for compulsory voting, from the Australian

The conversation started with the issue of compulsory voting. All the panelists agreed that it would work to India’s advantage.

Hyderabad HC directs Telangana govt to take care of surrogate moms

The state government has submitted a report informing the court that Sai Kiran Hospital & Kiran Infertility Centre at Banjara Hills has been running the surrogacy centre without valid permissions. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham