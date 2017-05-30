Nation, Current Affairs

South-west monsoon to drench Kerala today: IMD

Published May 30, 2017
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has asserted that South-West monsoon is set to hit Kerala by Tuesday.
South Kerala has already received heavy rainfall, but few places in the state's northern parts are yet to receive rains, which is expected to improve by end of the day. (Representational Image)
Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has asserted that South-West monsoon is set to hit Kerala by Tuesday.

South Kerala has already received heavy rainfall, but few places in the state's northern parts are yet to receive rains, which is expected to improve by end of the day.

As per the meteorological department, rain and thundershowers are expected to occur at most places in Kerala in the next five-days.

While strong winds from westerly direction with speed of 45-55 kmph are expected off Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep Island.

