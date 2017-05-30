Nation, Current Affairs

Road rage case: Supreme Court backs parent’s plea for protection

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published May 30, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated May 30, 2017, 2:24 am IST
A-G Naorem Kumarjit Singh informed the court that the State was willing to provide security to the victim’s family.
New Delhi: Observing that no one will make serious allegations against a Chief Minister, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Union Home Ministry to consider providing security to parents of a youth who was killed in a road rage case in 2011 involving Ajay Meetai, the son of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Last week the court had issued notice to Biren Singh, and Union home secretary on a writ petition by Irom Chitra Devi, mother of Irom Roger, and who sought protection alleging that the family fear for their safety.

Appearing for Manipur, A-G Naorem Kumarjit Singh informed the court that the State was willing to provide security to the victim’s family. However, counsel Kamini Jaiswal appearing for the petitioner said that the family had shifted to Delhi and it was for the Centre to provide them security.

When ASG Maninder Singh sought time, Justice Sikri observed “nobody is going to make serious allegations against a Chief Minister unless the facts are correct.” The ASG said he will consult the State government and evaluate the threat perception and take necessary action for which one week time is required. The bench agreed and posted the matter for further hearing on June 5.   

The petitioners submitted that Ajay Meetai, son of the chief minister, has been awarded five years jail term under section 304 (culpabale homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC for firing at Roger in a road rage incident on March 20, 2011.

