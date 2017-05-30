Nation, Current Affairs

Miyapur land scam: Investigation points at involvement of influential persons

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 30, 2017, 1:02 am IST
Updated May 30, 2017, 2:30 am IST
Businessman from city who was involved in major investment scams in US, is suspected to be the man behind the scam.
Rachakonda Srinivas Rao, P.S. Parthasarathi and P.V.S. Sharma
 Rachakonda Srinivas Rao, P.S. Parthasarathi and P.V.S. Sharma

Hyderabad: The ongoing investigation into the Miyapur land scam points at the involvement of some very influential persons. Ponnapula Sanjeeva Prasad, the businessman from Hyderabad who was involved in major investment scams in the United States of America in the 1980s, is suspected to be the man behind the scam.

Mr Prasad and his men have got their hands on not just the 693 acres of government land in Miyapur, but they have also allegedly managed to grab acres of Assigned Lands located in other parts of the city, official sources from Cyberabad say.

P.S. Prasad, known as “Goldstone Prasad” is the elder brother of P.S. Parthasarathi, director of Trinity Infraventures Ltd, who was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Sunday in connection with the land scam. Mr Prasad’s wife Indrani Prasad is also a director of Trinity Infraventures.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. The investigation is leading to an extremely intricate case of a highly organised land scam probably orchestrated by Prasad himself. He is not yet in the forefront, but we are trying to get evidence against him. Once we get proof, we can initiate action against him,” said an official from the Commissionerate.

Cops say suspect is well-connected
Sources say it won’t be easy for local police to get to Prasad, who is well connected to national political leaders.

Police officials say they are still collecting more evidence against the arrested trio, P.S. Parthasarathi, the Kukatpally sub-registrar Rachakonda Srinivas Rao and Goldstone director P.V.S. Sharma.

“We are trying to build a strong case against the arrested suspects. The documentary evidences and details of fraudulent transactions have been collected. We have also sought the custody of the trio so that they do not get bail easily,” said Madhapur DCP Vishwa Prasad.

Sources reveal that some senior political leaders from Telangana who are close to Prasad, are also involved in the scam.

So the local police might hit a roadblock soon. “If the case stays with the local police, it will hit a dead end soon. Considering the gravity of the case, it has to be taken up by the CID or any other bigger agency,” said a senior official from Telangana State police.

Tags: miyapur land scam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 8 schematics leaked; reveals edge-to-edge display

According to a report from Economic Daily News suggests that the current Touch ID will be replaced by another system that will work when the user places finger on the OLED display.
 

Samsung J5 and J7 2017 editions leak in video

It seems that Samsung has realised its product's weakness and therefore worked hard on the J5 and J7 for 2017.
 

What does Vulcan API do on Android Nougat?

The Vulcan is making your Android smartphone more efficient while rendering jaw-dropping graphics for enabling next generation visual advancements on existing hardware.
 

Video: Indian cobra in agony after swallowing plastic bottle, spits it out

Villagers can be seen rejoicing it's recovery (Photo: YouTube)
 

Teenager microwaves pet turtle for fun, posts shocking images online

The images created outrage on Twitter (Photo: Twitter)
 

WhatsApp is about to steal this Facebook feature

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HMDA to help make Yadadri a green area

Telangana government has assigned the job of developing Yadadri along the lines of Tirumala to Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA). A meeting was held in this connection on Monday.

6 more airports to do away with handbag stamping from June 1

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

DA case is 'political vendetta': Virbhadra said he will fight long battle to win

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh leaves with wife Pratibha Singh after appearing in connection with disproportionate assets case at Patiala House Court, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

ED attaches 30 kg gold bars in money laundering case against Sekhar Reddy

Arrested sand mining contractor J. Sekhar Reddy and his associates (Photo: DC/File)

K'taka CM assures to solve Varthur lake foam issue soon

Cars move past the foaming lake in Bengaluru. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham