Miyapur land scam: Investigation points at involvement of influential persons

Hyderabad: The ongoing investigation into the Miyapur land scam points at the involvement of some very influential persons. Ponnapula Sanjeeva Prasad, the businessman from Hyderabad who was involved in major investment scams in the United States of America in the 1980s, is suspected to be the man behind the scam.

Mr Prasad and his men have got their hands on not just the 693 acres of government land in Miyapur, but they have also allegedly managed to grab acres of Assigned Lands located in other parts of the city, official sources from Cyberabad say.

P.S. Prasad, known as “Goldstone Prasad” is the elder brother of P.S. Parthasarathi, director of Trinity Infraventures Ltd, who was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Sunday in connection with the land scam. Mr Prasad’s wife Indrani Prasad is also a director of Trinity Infraventures.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. The investigation is leading to an extremely intricate case of a highly organised land scam probably orchestrated by Prasad himself. He is not yet in the forefront, but we are trying to get evidence against him. Once we get proof, we can initiate action against him,” said an official from the Commissionerate.

Cops say suspect is well-connected

Sources say it won’t be easy for local police to get to Prasad, who is well connected to national political leaders.

Police officials say they are still collecting more evidence against the arrested trio, P.S. Parthasarathi, the Kukatpally sub-registrar Rachakonda Srinivas Rao and Goldstone director P.V.S. Sharma.

“We are trying to build a strong case against the arrested suspects. The documentary evidences and details of fraudulent transactions have been collected. We have also sought the custody of the trio so that they do not get bail easily,” said Madhapur DCP Vishwa Prasad.

Sources reveal that some senior political leaders from Telangana who are close to Prasad, are also involved in the scam.

So the local police might hit a roadblock soon. “If the case stays with the local police, it will hit a dead end soon. Considering the gravity of the case, it has to be taken up by the CID or any other bigger agency,” said a senior official from Telangana State police.