Nation, Current Affairs

After GST introduction, commerce studies out of shadow in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUSHA PUPPALA
Published May 30, 2017, 1:33 am IST
Updated May 30, 2017, 1:43 am IST
GST introduction has provided another opportunity for students to look beyond BE and MBBS.
Most of the enquiries in engineering colleges were for computers and regarding cut-off marks. (Representational image)
 Most of the enquiries in engineering colleges were for computers and regarding cut-off marks. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: It’s always been engineering first and medicine next for most Indian students. But no longer. Commerce studies are coming to the forefront thanks to development that have opened up fresh avenues for jobs.

There are increasing prospects in the finance, banking and related sectors, experts said. Digitisation and the adoption of innovative technologies is the result of the increase in regulatory framework in banking and finance, that is opening up more doors to commerce students. The introduction of the Goods and Services Tax regime provides yet another opportunity to those who have chosen to look beyond BE and MBBS.

A survey says India needs approximately 8 to 10 lakh commerce professionals in the coming years in accounting, audit, taxation, compliance matters, banking and finance, financial planning, wealth management, risk management, said experts.

risk management

Students and parents are not yet aware of the job avenues provided by new regulations, portfolio management, investment banking, securities markets and others. Chartered accountants and company secretaries are authorised to certify statutory documents, and play a crucial role in advising on various policies affecting the economy.

Mr Avinash Brahmadevara, founder, Avinash College of Commerce, said, “With innovative technologies and digitisation happening across India, and the advent of GST and demonetisation, there is greater awareness of the commerce industry. There are sufficient number of colleges in our city and state. Not many institutions provide quality output to the industry, thereby making it difficult for recruiters.”

Mr Bhrahmadevara is the youngest triple-qualified post graduate professional. He said commerce education was an evergreen option and was never affected by global recession unlike the software industry.

As the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector depends on trade and commerce, learning the nuances of commerce right from Class XII will benefit the students to get into the largest service sector,” he said.

Mr Brahmadevara said, “there is a need to create awareness about the demand in commerce industry, which will help students choose careers other than in maths and science. Commerce is the life blood of any business, it teaches a student the methods of making, managing and multiplying money.”

St. Mary’s College, Yousufguda, in Hyderabad has started a value added programme — Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment — in collaboration with a UK-based financial services professional body, for commerce students which helps students get a certification in finance and helps them learn certain skill sets needed for students to get employment in the finances sector.

College principal J. Mathew George said, “We started this value-added course for students who want to take up finance. There is a lot of demand for commerce courses and jobs. But a number of students want to go for higher studies, that too abroad.”

He said the college had received more than 600 pre-applications for undergraduate courses in commerce for walk-in admissions in nine days, but only 240 were eligible after the cut-offs.

Prof. S.V. Satyanarayana, head of the department of commerce, Osmania University, said, ‘’Commerce is the most popular stream in Osmania University. About half the admissions are in the commerce stream at the undergraduate level. We have several different subjects in commerce streams like BCom (general), BCom (taxation), BCom (computers), BCom (advertising) and BCom taxation.”

He said that apart from these, autonomous colleges like St. Francis, Villa Mary and Loyola were starting new courses in collaboration with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a London-based organisation, to provide greater opportunities for students.

“Taking into consideration the needs of the industry, we are revising the syllabus. We have introduced a paper on Goods and Service Tax.,” Prof. Satyanarayana said.

Tags: digitisation, mbbs, goods and services tax, commerce
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

(Representational image)

Hyderabad: IT lay-offs don’t worry rankers

This year, however, Eamcet rankers and parents don’t appear to be fazed by the mass lay-offs being witnessed in the IT sector.
30 May 2017 1:42 AM
A file photograph of students coming out of an engineering college in the city. With more courses coming up, students are exploring different options. (Photo: DC)

Telangana government to cut down engineering seats from 1.4 lakh to 1.25 lakh

With more courses coming up, students have begun exploring different options, which, however, are not yet being promoted.
30 May 2017 1:40 AM

Technology Gallery

Headphones are an important part of a smartphone user these days and the wireless ones make it more convenient to listen to your favourite soundtrack without worrying about managing the clutter of wires under the jacket. With advanced wireless standards, wireless audio now sounds as good as a professional wired headphone. They are also extremely portable. If you are looking for the best wireless headphone with appreciable sound quality, you should take a look at these five specimens to make your decision making easier.

5 Best luxury wireless headphones
TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 8 schematics leaked; reveals edge-to-edge display

According to a report from Economic Daily News suggests that the current Touch ID will be replaced by another system that will work when the user places finger on the OLED display.
 

Samsung J5 and J7 2017 editions leak in video

It seems that Samsung has realised its product's weakness and therefore worked hard on the J5 and J7 for 2017.
 

What does Vulcan API do on Android Nougat?

The Vulcan is making your Android smartphone more efficient while rendering jaw-dropping graphics for enabling next generation visual advancements on existing hardware.
 

Video: Indian cobra in agony after swallowing plastic bottle, spits it out

Villagers can be seen rejoicing it's recovery (Photo: YouTube)
 

Teenager microwaves pet turtle for fun, posts shocking images online

The images created outrage on Twitter (Photo: Twitter)
 

WhatsApp is about to steal this Facebook feature

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HMDA to help make Yadadri a green area

Telangana government has assigned the job of developing Yadadri along the lines of Tirumala to Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA). A meeting was held in this connection on Monday.

6 more airports to do away with handbag stamping from June 1

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

DA case is 'political vendetta': Virbhadra said he will fight long battle to win

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh leaves with wife Pratibha Singh after appearing in connection with disproportionate assets case at Patiala House Court, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

ED attaches 30 kg gold bars in money laundering case against Sekhar Reddy

Arrested sand mining contractor J. Sekhar Reddy and his associates (Photo: DC/File)

K'taka CM assures to solve Varthur lake foam issue soon

Cars move past the foaming lake in Bengaluru. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham