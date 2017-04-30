Turkish President Erdogan arrives in New Delhi for 2-day visit

New Delhi: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday arrived in New Delhi kickstarting his two-day visit to India.

This will be his first visit to the country as the Turkish President. Notably, he recently won a referendum on April 16 which gave him more executive powers as the President.

He will meet President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Hamid Ansari on Monday.

Economic ties, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and talk on Turkey's support to India in its bid to become a member of the coveted Nuclear Supplier's Group are expected to dominate the bilateral talks.

After a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday, President Erdogan will also lay wreath at the Rajghat, MEA sources said here

His official engagements also include a call on by Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. He will also attend a Business Event and interact with industry captains.

During his stay, there will be also a conferment of the Honorary Degree on President Erdogan by the Jamia Milia Islamia University.

Erdogan had visited India in 2008, when he was the prime minister. After eleven years as the Prime Minister, he was elected President in 2014.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has directed security agencies to ensure that he be provided the highest security cover in the wake of threats from the ISIS.

The IB has even demanded that his aircraft be guarded at all times during his stay in the capital.

A special request to allow officers deployed for his personal security to carry weapons has also been placed.