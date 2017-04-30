Nation, Current Affairs

Turkish President Erdogan arrives in New Delhi for 2-day visit

ANI
Published Apr 30, 2017, 9:39 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 9:41 pm IST
Erdogan will meet President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Hamid Ansari on Monday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: ANI)
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday arrived in New Delhi kickstarting his two-day visit to India.

This will be his first visit to the country as the Turkish President. Notably, he recently won a referendum on April 16 which gave him more executive powers as the President.

He will meet President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Hamid Ansari on Monday.

Economic ties, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and talk on Turkey's support to India in its bid to become a member of the coveted Nuclear Supplier's Group are expected to dominate the bilateral talks.

After a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday, President Erdogan will also lay wreath at the Rajghat, MEA sources said here

His official engagements also include a call on by Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. He will also attend a Business Event and interact with industry captains.

During his stay, there will be also a conferment of the Honorary Degree on President Erdogan by the Jamia Milia Islamia University.

Erdogan had visited India in 2008, when he was the prime minister. After eleven years as the Prime Minister, he was elected President in 2014.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has directed security agencies to ensure that he be provided the highest security cover in the wake of threats from the ISIS.

The IB has even demanded that his aircraft be guarded at all times during his stay in the capital.

A special request to allow officers deployed for his personal security to carry weapons has also been placed.

Tags: recep tayyip erdogan, narendra modi, nsg bid, anti-terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

A rising number of travellers in the US are having sex on the airport

The toilet topped the list for sexual encounters (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Railways' new train will have wi-fi, food by top chefs, LCD TVs

The soon-to-launch Tejas Express will have individual LCD screens for entertainment. (Photo: PTI)
 

IIT scientists create low-cost solar cells using Jamun

These components form a sandwich-like structure with the dye molecule or photosensitizer playing a pivotal role through its ability to absorb visible light. (Represntational image)
 

UK: Indian restaurant fined over smell of 'biryanis' and 'bhajis'

Khushi, which serves Punjabi dishes and was based in the Red Rose pub, was set in a built-up residential area alongside other businesses. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Acid attack survivors learn the art of tattoo making for a better future

The workshop was held in Delhi (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Woman techie commits suicide due to dowry harassment

Representational image (Photo: File)

J&K: Govt’s social media ban fails as people take to VPNs to use internet

Representational image (Photo: File)

J&K: 1 killed, 5 injured in grenade attack at Srinagar's Khanyar Police Station

The injured have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Housewives render services as skilled worker, observes Delhi HC

Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

After TN bypoll fiasco, EC to ask govt to disqualify candidates who bribe voters

Election Commission of India (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham