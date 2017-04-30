Nation, Current Affairs

Triple Talaq has no sanction in Shariat: Venkaiah Naidu

PTI
Published Apr 30, 2017, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 2:11 pm IST
'I appeal to all political parties to take a resolve to put an end to negative politics,' he said.
M Venkaiah Naidu. (File photo)
Hyderabad: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to not politicize the burning issue of Triple Talaq, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday echoed similar sentiments and asserted that the controversial practice has no sanction in Shariat.

Addressing the press conference in Hyderabad, Naidu said, "Triple Talaq is a matter of right of equality and right of women to live with dignity. It should not be politicized. I appeal to all political parties to take a resolve to put an end to negative politics," he said.

The Union Minister also informed the people of the country that the historic Real Estate Act, 2016 comes into force from tomorrow on the occasion of labours day.

"This is a landmark legislation becoming a reality nine years after regulation of real estate sector was first mooted in 2008," Naidu said.

Modi had on Saturday appealed to the Muslim community to find a proper solution to end the controversial practice of triple talaq.

Addressing the Basva festival, Modi told media, "I believe people from Muslim community would come up to solve the issue of triple talaq and act as savior to the Muslim women in this crucial period."

He went on to say that there should be no discrimination in the country, adding that 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' was the motto of his government and it would fulfill the promises made to the people without any discrimination.

However, the Congress accused Modi and the Bharatiya BJP of politicising the triple talaq issue and urged the former not politicise such issues which can possibly divide the country.

Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi told ANI that since the BJP has come to power, they craftily go after issues which are bound to cause divisiveness.

"Sometime he (PM Modi) talks about kabristan-shamshan ghat and sometimes Diwali-Ramzan and now he is talking about Triple Talaq. You are not the Prime Minister of one religion and one community but the PM of this country. So, he should think that the country is first. Please don't politicise the issue which divides the country," Yaskhi said.

Resonating similar views, the Samajwadi Party criticized the former saying that he should also speak up on other issues which are being faced by the Muslim women.

"Prime Minister Modi should also focus on other problems of Muslim women. Muslim women are losing their husbands and son due to violence by Gau Rakshaks," said Azam Khan.

Tags: venkaiah naidu, triple talaq, shariat
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

