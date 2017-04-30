Nation, Current Affairs

Khammam incident not farmer fury, but plot to malign state, says KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 30, 2017, 4:37 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 5:21 am IST
KCR said he knew who were behind Friday’s incident and said that he would expose the conspiracy.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday suspected a political conspiracy hatched by a few leaders behind the ransacking of the Khammam market yard on Friday to malign the government.

Refusing the Opposition demand for a special discussion on the farmers not getting remunerative prices for chilli, red gram and turmeric in the state before the House takes up discussion on Land Amendment Bill on Sunday, Mr Rao said that he knew who were behind Friday’s incident and said that he would expose the conspiracy. “If needed, cases will be booked against those involved in the incident,” Mr Rao said, during the Business Advisory Committee meeting held on Saturday evening in Speaker S. Madhusudana Chary’s chambers.

The meeting was attended by Floor leaders of Opposition parties. Mr Rao said he would make public “everything at an appropriate time” and asked the Opposition not to insist on special discussion as House was being convened only for adopting Land Acquisition Amendment Bill to incorporate suggestions made by the Centre.

Meanwhile, minister T. Srinivas Yadav said farmers should not be swayed by the Opposition “dongalu” (thieves) who, he said, were trying to fan violence for narrow political gains.

In an equally strong statement, Roads and Buildings minister Tummala Nageswara Rao lashed out at TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, asking whether he was an “idiot or leader”.

Mr Nageswara Rao said that the TRS government has provided unstinted support to farmers which no other government in the past have done it. He also took a dig at Union labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya, saying he has no knowledge about agriculture.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, land amendment bill, business advisory committee
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Ramesh’s family members, who noticed the fire, managed to douse the fire. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Vexed farmer tries to end life

Ramesh was worried that if he sold his chilli at the prevailing market prices, he would not even get Rs 40,000.
30 Apr 2017 4:44 AM
The news of their arrest spread like wildfire and other farmers. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Protests over arrest of farmers

The farmers, identified as Mandepudi Anand Rao, resident of Chirumarri and T. Venkanna and S. Koteswara Rao.
30 Apr 2017 4:49 AM

Entertainment Gallery

B-Town stars stepped out in theit stylish best and were clicked by camerapersons at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Shraddha, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Malaika, others keep it stylish
Popular British Reggae band UB40, who performed at various places in India over the past few days, completed their tour with the Mumbai concert on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

British Reggae band UB40 wrap India tour with final concert in Mumbai
Bollywood stars have no qualms flaunting their style and swagger, be it the airport or the gym. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Ajay, Kat, Sunny Leone, others get the fans drooling
On Thursday morning, veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70 in Mumbai due to advanced bladder carcinoma. The entire industry along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ramesh Sippy attended the actor's funeral. They were seen passing their condolences to the actor's family. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vinod Khanna funeral: Bachchans, Rishi Kapoor and others came to pay homage
Vinod Khanna, who impressed audiences with his versatile acting over more than four decades, and also ventured into politics, passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday. Here we take a look at some of the most notable events of his career.

Vinod Khanna: Timeline of most important events in the actor-MP's life
Priyanka Chopra had a busy Wednesday as she attended a press event for her film 'Baywatch', visited Facebook office and threw a bash for Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra's party turns out to be a star-studded affair
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sudarsan Pattnaik wins gold medal at 10th Moscow sand art championship

Sudarsan Pattnaik said he chose this message to highlight the importance of ecological balance in the face of global warming. (Photo: PTI)
 

Hyderabad: Need US visa? This temple might grant your wish

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Sexpert reveals the kinky games every couple should play to have a better sex life

Start with Spin the Bottle for foreplay among other games to have a better sex life. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pak university to fine girls sharing bed with friends, sisters in hostels

The IIUI has seven female hostel blocks which provide accommodation for about 2,500 students. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

HTC teases its "squeezable" U11, announces launch date

The HTC U11 is tipped to have sensors on the sides of the device that will aid single-handed control over the smartphone.
 

People reveal the best sex position to get off and it is really surprising

Almost 35 percent people said that doggy style was the sexiest and they had had the most amazing experience with it. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Paddy farmers too face cartels

They are paying just Rs 1,200 per quintal against the prescribed MSP of Rs 1,510.

Telangana: Implement fertiliser sop now, says TD

The MLA said it would be better for the CM to adopt a resolution to this effect in the Assembly that will meet on Sunday.

Telangana: Former CWC chief engineer Vidyasagar Rao passes away

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wipes a tear as he pays his respects to R. Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday.

New road at Biodiversity Park to ease traffic burden

Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation has released funds for a new road of 500-metre distance, with a 45metre width, from the back of the Biodiversity Park to the Raidurgam Police station.

GHMC office at Khairatabad chooses bamboo for new conference hall

A representation of how the conference hall will look like from the inside on its completion.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham