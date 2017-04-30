Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala youth who joined ISIS 'killed in battle with US forces' in Afghanistan

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 30, 2017, 11:01 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 11:35 am IST
Bestin Vincent, a Christian boy from Palakkad, had fled to Afghanistan last year and converted to Islam.
(Photo: AFP/Representational)
 (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Thiruvananthapuram: A youth from Kerala, who had allegedly joined the Islamic State group last year, has been killed in a battle with the American forces in Afghanistan.

According to a report in The Hindu, BC Rehman, a close relative of Mohammad Hafeezuddin who was killed in a drone attack earlier this year, received a message on WhatsApp about the death of Bestin Vincent. The message was sent by Ashfak Majeed, who is also absconding.

“Yahya (Bestin), whom you all consider a Jew have become martyr Inshaallah. It was in frontline of war against American Kufrs (Infidels),” the message read.

Vincent, a Christian boy from Palakkad, assumed the name Yahya after converting to Islam along with his wife Merrin. Vincent, Merrin alias Mariam and 19 others had last year fled to Khorasan province of Afghanistan, which is controlled by ISIS.

A senior National Investigation Agency (NIA) official told The Hindu that the message was sent in Malayalam. The NIA has contacted other agencies in Afghanistan to confirm the claims, the official said.

The Kochi city police had last year registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Vincent. This was after Ebin Jacob, brother of Merrin, gave a statement before the police that the duo forced him to get converted to Islam and join the terrorist organisation.

Tags: isis, kerala youth, american forces
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

More Samsung trouble: Users complain Galaxy S8s restarting by themselves

(Representational image)
 

Google, Facebook duped into sending $100 million to this conman

(Representational Image)
 

Modern-day ‘Silk Road’: First UK to China cargo train covers 12,000km in 20 days

London is the 15th city to be linked to a new freight network offered by the state-run China Railway Corporation. (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple is currently finalising its Siri-driven smart speaker

(Representational image)
 

NASA selects instrument to mine Moon's surface

Representational image
 

Sudarsan Pattnaik wins gold medal at 10th Moscow sand art championship

Sudarsan Pattnaik said he chose this message to highlight the importance of ecological balance in the face of global warming. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Narendra Modi 'politicising' Triple Talaq himself, claims Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

BSF sends back Pak boy who inadvertently crossed into India

Razzak, a resident of Pakistan's Kasur district, had inadvertently crossed the International Border on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

C'garh: Road work halted, security forces to start fresh anti-Naxal op

Central Reserve Police Force. (Photo: PTI/File)

Scolded by father for skipping school, Class 10th girl hangs self

The body of the minor girl was handed over to family members after postmortem, Civil Lines SHO Anirudh Kumar said. (Photo: File/Representational Image) .

Decision to shift Eman to UAE a mistake, warns doctor Lakdawala

Egyptian Eman Ahmed, 36, who was the heaviest woman in the world at 500-plus kg until a few months ago. (Photo: Save Eman blog)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham