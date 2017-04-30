Kerala youth who joined ISIS 'killed in battle with US forces' in Afghanistan

Thiruvananthapuram: A youth from Kerala, who had allegedly joined the Islamic State group last year, has been killed in a battle with the American forces in Afghanistan.

According to a report in The Hindu, BC Rehman, a close relative of Mohammad Hafeezuddin who was killed in a drone attack earlier this year, received a message on WhatsApp about the death of Bestin Vincent. The message was sent by Ashfak Majeed, who is also absconding.

“Yahya (Bestin), whom you all consider a Jew have become martyr Inshaallah. It was in frontline of war against American Kufrs (Infidels),” the message read.

Vincent, a Christian boy from Palakkad, assumed the name Yahya after converting to Islam along with his wife Merrin. Vincent, Merrin alias Mariam and 19 others had last year fled to Khorasan province of Afghanistan, which is controlled by ISIS.

A senior National Investigation Agency (NIA) official told The Hindu that the message was sent in Malayalam. The NIA has contacted other agencies in Afghanistan to confirm the claims, the official said.

The Kochi city police had last year registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Vincent. This was after Ebin Jacob, brother of Merrin, gave a statement before the police that the duo forced him to get converted to Islam and join the terrorist organisation.