Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Govt’s social media ban fails as people take to VPNs to use internet

Published Apr 30, 2017, 9:23 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 9:24 pm IST
The govt had banned 22 social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp in the Kashmir for 1 month or until further orders.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s recent harsh move of imposing a blanket ban on 22 social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp in the restive Kashmir Valley for a period of one month or till further orders has virtually failed.

A vast majority of the users are now accessing these platforms through Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

Initially, it was the Internet-savvy generation of the Valley which quickly turned to free VPN to bypass the ban.

Over the past three days, more and more people have switched to VPNs which not only allowed to bypass censorship but also kept all online activities confidential which in turn has made a mockery of the official ban.

Some countries, including China which practice Internet censorship have banned VPNs to maintain a bird’s eye view on all online movements made by their citizens and also to control the information they have access to by censoring websites.  

VPN is considered as the most efficient and effective way to anonymously surf online as it is a key element that helps one to become invisible.  

It can effectively unblock online television websites, easily access websites that are geographically restricted, independently secure all sensitive information and bypass a country’s web censorship.

Jammu and Kashmir's Home Department issued a formal order asking the Internet service providers (ISPs) to stop transmission of 22 networking sites in Kashmir with immediate effect, but failed to enforce the ban completely as the subscribers had access to these sites and applications directly or through the use of VPN.

Though the telecom companies and other service providers have now succeeded in prevailing over the technical hitches that were making the task difficult for them, the people have already made the ban irrelevant by switching to VPNs.

An official statement issued in the winter capital Jammu on Wednesday had said that the social media and other sites have been banned in the Valley "in the interest of maintenance of public order" and that the order to this effect was issued by the government in exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (2) of Section-5 of the Indian Telegraph Act 1885 read with the Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2007.

The order directed all ISPs that any message or class of messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any subject, or any pictorial content through the social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, QQ, We Chat, Qzone, Tumbir, Google+, Baidu, Skype, Viber, Line, Snapchat, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Snapfish, You Tube (upload), Vine, Xanga, Buzznet and Flickr shall not be transmitted in the Kashmir Valley, with immediate effect, for a period of one month or  till further orders.

The order signed by the Principal Secretary to the government (Home Department) had warned that any violation shall be dealt with in accordance with the relevant provisions of law.

It claimed that as per available inputs, over a period of time, a progressively increasing trend has been witnessed with regard to misuse of social media, like Facebook and Twitter "by the elements inimical to public order and tranquility, thereby impinging on public safety, particularly in the Kashmir Valley".

The Internet services have been banned in the state on several occasions earlier also but it is for the first time that the State Home Department has issued formal orders to proscribe social and other related media.

Tags: social media, kashmir unrest, vpn, internet ban
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

World Gallery

Protesters lit buses on fire, blocked roads and clashed with police on Friday during a general strike in Brazil.

Buses torched, roads blocked: Brazil hit by first general strike in 2 decades
Italy's partisan resistance movement had been going since the start of the war. It was made up of many different groups.

Italy Liberation Day: People celebrate anniversary of end of civil war
Thousands of people in Damasak fled the town when Boko Haram extremists seized it in the fall of 2014. Two years later, residents are now returning home to start their lives afresh.

Nigeria: Once seized by Boko Haram, Damasak now returns to normalcy
The Anzac Day was commemorated in several countries including France, UK and Belgium. The day marks the landing of thousands of troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey on April 25, 1915. (Photo: AFP)

ANZAC Day 2017: People remember sacrifices made by service members
Two days of huge protests on the streets of Caracas against the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro spilled into a violent Thursday night in several parts of the city. At least 20 people have been killed so far.

Venezuela political crisis: At least 20 dead in anti-govt protests
An attacker with an automatic weapon opened fire on police on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees on Thursday night, killing one officer and seriously wounding three others before police shot and killed him. A bullet hole is pictured on a shop window of the Champs Elysees. (Photo: AP)

Paris: Attacker, officer dead, 3 wounded in Champs-Elysees shooting
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

A rising number of travellers in the US are having sex on the airport

The toilet topped the list for sexual encounters (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Railways' new train will have wi-fi, food by top chefs, LCD TVs

The soon-to-launch Tejas Express will have individual LCD screens for entertainment. (Photo: PTI)
 

IIT scientists create low-cost solar cells using Jamun

These components form a sandwich-like structure with the dye molecule or photosensitizer playing a pivotal role through its ability to absorb visible light. (Represntational image)
 

UK: Indian restaurant fined over smell of 'biryanis' and 'bhajis'

Khushi, which serves Punjabi dishes and was based in the Red Rose pub, was set in a built-up residential area alongside other businesses. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Acid attack survivors learn the art of tattoo making for a better future

The workshop was held in Delhi (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: 1 killed, 5 injured in grenade attack at Srinagar's Khanyar Police Station

The injured have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Housewives render services as skilled worker, observes Delhi HC

Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

After TN bypoll fiasco, EC to ask govt to disqualify candidates who bribe voters

Election Commission of India (Photo: File)

Will not contest for 3rd term in RS to maintain party norm: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Photo: File/PTI)

TN: Sitharaman discards Stalin's Hindi imposition charge

The Union minister of state for commerce and industry, Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham