J&K: 1 killed, 5 injured in grenade attack at Srinagar's Khanyar Police Station

Srinagar: One civilian was killed and one other was injured in a grenade attack outside the Khanyar Police Station in Srinagar.
Four police personnel were also injured in the attack.
The injured have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.
The grenade, reportedly, was launched by militants.
The exact cause of the attack is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.
Earlier this month, a policeman was killed, while 14 other suffered serious injuries during a grenade attack by militants in Kashmir's Nowhatta area.
