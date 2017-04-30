Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 1 killed, 5 injured in grenade attack at Srinagar's Khanyar Police Station

ANI
Published Apr 30, 2017, 9:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 9:16 pm IST
The exact cause of the attack is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.
The injured have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Srinagar: One civilian was killed and one other was injured in a grenade attack outside the Khanyar Police Station in Srinagar.

Four police personnel were also injured in the attack.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The grenade, reportedly, was launched by militants.

The exact cause of the attack is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, a policeman was killed, while 14 other suffered serious injuries during a grenade attack by militants in Kashmir's Nowhatta area.

Tags: militant attack, khanyar police station attack, grenades
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

ADVERTISEMENT
