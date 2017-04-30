Be ready for war: Indian Air Force chief to commanders

New Delhi: In keeping with changing military needs, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been asked by its chief to maintain a state of combat readiness for a possible 10-day war with Pakistan and a possible 15-day conflict with China. The necessary instructions were issued during an IAF commanders’ conference held in New Delhi last week.

“Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa has directed the IAF commanders to prepare for short duration but intense wars of 10 days in case of Pakistan and 15 days with China to maintain razor-sharp operational preparedness and enhanced combat effectiveness,” a high-level source told this newspaper.

Accordingly, the Directorate of Air Staff Inspection has been asked to ascertain preparedness of all operational units to keep personnel and aircraft combat-ready with fully stocked-up weapons, missiles and alert radar systems.