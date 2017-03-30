Nation, Current Affairs

Want 'diligent prosecution': Nigeria to Indian envoy after attack on students

PTI
Published Mar 30, 2017, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 2:00 pm IST
4 Nigerian students were allegedly attacked during a candle-light march for an Indian boy, who died of a drug overdose.
The Nigerian national who was assualted by a mob on Monday (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 The Nigerian national who was assualted by a mob on Monday (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Abuja/New Delhi: Nigeria has called in the Indian envoy in the country to register its protest over an attack on four Nigerian students in Greater Noida and sought "diligent prosecution" of the perpetrators.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Olushola Enikanolaiye, sought action by the Indian government at a meeting with Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria Nagabushana Reddy in Abuja yesterday, state-run News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

The Nigerian students were allegedly attacked by people during a candle-light march for a 17-year-old Indian boy, who died of suspected drug overdose last week in Greater Noida.

The boy's parents alleged that the foreigners had kidnapped him and given him drugs which led to his death.

Enikanolaiye said the call for the prosecution of culprits was necessary to serve as a deterrent to others, the report said today.

"We want to see diligent prosecution so that it would serve as a deterrent to those who think they can take laws into their hands and harass students who are going about their studies. That is why we felt we should register our concern to you on this occasion, and to please ask your government to take effective measures that this does not occur again," he said.

He said the Indian High Commissioner was called in to register the Nigerian government's concern over the incident.

He expressed concern that the incident was not the first of its kind as Nigerians had been attacked in the past by Indians.

"It is therefore, a concern to us that Nigerian students in that place were harassed, beaten up and many of them were seriously injured. We think this should not have happened considering the excellent relationship between two of us - the two countries have things in common and have been great friends," it quoted Enikanolaye as saying.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said the government was taking immediate action and she had spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has assured her of a fair and impartial investigation into the "unfortunate" incident.

Tags: nigeria, nigerian students, greater noida, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

(Representational image)

5 held for attack on Nigerians in Greater Noida

Nigerian high commission officials are also understood to have met their injured nationals and said they felt “unsafe”.
29 Mar 2017 12:58 AM
External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay

India terms attack on Nigerian students in Greater Noida as 'deplorable'

The MEA spokesperson said that the government is committed to ensuring safety for all foreigners, adding that Africa is a valuable partner.
28 Mar 2017 7:51 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Film stars came out in their stylish best for day two of the IIFA Utsavam 2017 held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Utsavam 2017: Stars make a fashion statement at awards show
Several Bollywood stars gave dazzling performances at the Zee Cine Awards 2017. The event will be telecast on Saturday.

Salman, Kareena, Alia, Varun's performances at Zee Cine Awards are a hit
Several celebrities were spotted at the inauguration of a street named after actress Shraddha Kapoor's grandfather and Padmini Kolhapure's father, yesteryear musician Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure in Juhu, Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs inaugurate street named after Shaddha Kapoor's grandfather
Bollywood stars were snapped in their glamorous best while arriving for the Hello Hall of Fame Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars step out in their glamorous best for awards show
Bollywood stars were spotted by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Ranveer, Saif-Kareena, other stars give great paparazzi shots
Several celebrities were present at a launch event of IIFA Utsavam, an awards show to honour the best performances in South cinema, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities from South film industry flag off IIFA Utsavam 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S7 vs S8 – is it worth the upgrade?

With thousands of Samsung fans willing to throw in their money for the latest offerings, you should know best before taking the plunge too.
 

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara share brotherly love on social media

Virat Kohli had a lot of praise in store for Cheteshwar Pujara, who was instrumental for India in the four-match Test seires against Australia. (Photo: AFP)
 

R Ashwin takes a dig at Brad Hodge's apology to Virat Kohli

On a day when Brad Hodge apologised to Virat Kohli and Indian cricket team fans for his comments on Kohli preferring IPL over Test cricket, R Ashwin took a dig at the Australian cricketer. (Photo: PTI / BCCI / AFP)
 

Video of bride dancing for 17 minutes at her sangeet has gone insanely viral

The video which was posted in January has gone viral only recently with over six million views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Brad Hodge apologises for his ‘IPL over Test cricket’ remark against Virat Kohli

"I take this opportunity to apologise to the people of India, cricket fans, the Indian national cricket team and particularly Virat Kohli for my previous comments," Brad Hodge posted to Twitter. (Photo: BCCI / AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8: Top 5 features of the smartphone

Galaxy S8 will hit shelves on April 21
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Oppn forces adjournment in RS after Rajasthan minister doubts rape victim

Rajasthan Home Minister and BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria. (Photo: Facebook)

Youth coming to encounter sites are committing suicide: J&K police chief

A group of youth pelting stones on security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra: Bhira records blistering 46.5 degrees Celsius, IMD raises doubts

Representational Image

UP cops on 'anti-Romeo drive' harass brother-sister, demand bribe

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned the 'anti-Romeo squads' of not troubling the innocent people. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Yogi Adityanath shifts to official residence, invites MLAs for fruit meal

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham