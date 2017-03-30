Nation, Current Affairs

UP cops on 'anti-Romeo drive' harass brother-sister, demand bribe

ANI
Published Mar 30, 2017, 11:30 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 11:31 am IST
The policemen arrested the duo and asked for Rs 5,000 bribe to let them go even after they proved their relationship.
 Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned the 'anti-Romeo squads' of not troubling the innocent people. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Rampur: Launched to ensure women safety, the anti-Romeo drive in Uttar Pradesh is ending up harassing youngsters.

An incident came to light in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district where a boy and her sister were harassed and forcefully taken to the police station.

The duo, who had travelled from their village to Rampur to buy medicines, was sitting on the roadside when two cops harassed them in the name of anti-Romeo drive.

The policemen arrested the duo and asked for Rs 5,000 bribe to let them go even after they proved their relationship.

However, the accused policemen were suspended after the video of the incident was shown to a senior police official.

"I came to know about this. It is very clear instruction from our side that no action will be taken against the ones who are relatives. We will take stern action against the police officials who will trouble and harass innocent people," said Vijay Prakash, Inspector General of Police, Bareilly.

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned the 'anti-Romeo squads' of not troubling the innocent people.

"We have formed anti-Romeo squads and now eve-teasers will be dealt with. But girls and boys, moving around or sitting at any place should not be troubled if it is with their consent," Adityanath said.

Tags: anti romeo squad, harassment, bribe
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rampur

