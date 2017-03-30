Hyderabad: Members of Manuu students' union hold protest, burn UGC gazette

Hyderabad: As part of a week-long protest against the fee hike and a related UGC Gazette notification, members of the students’ union at MANNU burnt a copy of the Gazette on Tuesday night.The union also conducted a protest march on Wednesday.

Students at the university had declared the week-long strike to protest against matters such as the fee hike, seat cuts, proposed hostel evictions and fresh construction of hostels.The protests started on March 27 and is set to continue until April 3.

The students’ union has also planned a boycott of the classes on Friday, which will be followed by a strike on Monday. Students maintained that they will continue protests until their demands are met.