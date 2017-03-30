Nation, Current Affairs

100 percent Aadhaar coverage in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 30, 2017, 5:43 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 5:43 am IST
Of the 36 states and Union Territories in the country, eight states, including Telangana, claim to have 100 per cent Aadhaar coverage.
Age-wise, Aadhar number assignment below 5 years of age is 31per cent, between 5 years and 18 years, 72.4 per cent, and above 18 years coverage goes up to 99 per cent.
 Age-wise, Aadhar number assignment below 5 years of age is 31per cent, between 5 years and 18 years, 72.4 per cent, and above 18 years coverage goes up to 99 per cent.

Hyderabad: The Central government has made it mandatory to have an Aadhaar number for filing income tax returns, and claims that 88 per cent of people across the country have been assigned Aadhaar numbers.

Of the 36 states and Union Territories in the country, eight states, including Telangana, claim to have 100 per cent Aadhaar coverage.  

Assam (7%) and Meghalaya (9%) have the lowest number of registered Aadhaar card holders. Ninety-seven per cent of the population of Andhra Pradesh has an Aadhar number. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, 92 per cent of people have Aadhaar numbers.

Across the country, 15 states and Union Territories have more than 90 per cent Aadhaar coverage. Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland are below 70 per cent and in Bihar, 79 per cent of the population has an Aadhaar number.  

Age-wise, Aadhar number assignment below 5 years of age is 31per cent, between 5 years and 18 years, 72.4 per cent, and above 18 years coverage goes up to 99 per cent.  

Some states like Delhi (118%), Haryana (103%), and Telangana (102%) have crossed 100% in assigning Aadhaar number. Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), J. Satyanara-yana, attributes this to migration of people from one state to another, and the Aadhaar number of those who have died not being removed.

He said every year the population increases by two-and-a-half crore. Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Satyanarayana said that some states handed over the work of assigning the Aadhaar number to census enumerators who did not make much progress. Now, UIDAI is doing the work itself and expects to achieve 100 per cent Aadhaar coverage in states that are lagging behind.

To a question, he said, “No citizen in the country will be denied any government service due to not having Aadhaar number.” He said that while filing tax returns, taxpayers should give their Aadhaar number, but those who do not have an Aadhaar number can give any other proof of identity as prescribed by the income tax department.

Aadhaar for three-year-olds
At present, a new-born baby can also get an Aadhar number, but not an Aadhaar card. For children below the age of five, only an Aadhaar number is generated for which the biometrics of the mother or father are taken whenever necessary.

The Central government, however, is now planning to issue Aadhaar cards to children above the age of three years.

Tags: aadhaar card, telangana, aadhaar coverage
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US students told to write 9/11 essay from Qaeda's viewpoint

"Let's get Hitler's point of view on the Holocaust!" a netizen wrote. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung finally unleashes the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagships

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will begin shipping from April 21.
 

Dinesh Karthik ton powers Tamil Nadu to Deodhar Trophy triumph

Dinesh Karthik was named Man of the Match for his flashy century. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: 16-year-old Bosnian sets record by breaking 111 slabs with his head

The video has gone viral (Photo: YouTube)
 

Lok Sabha speaker presents footballs to MPs to promote FIFA U-17 World Cup

The occasion was the presentation of footballs to MPs of both houses of Parliament by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (Photo: PTI)
 

Pakistan ban fast bowler Mohammad Irfan for one year

The 34-year-old said he had not spoken out at the time because he was under mental stress following the death of his parents. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala: Talent contest for engineering students

Aerospace and defence, aero engines, hi-tech and industrial, medical devices, oil and gas, power and transportation would be the other key sectors. (Photo: AP/Representational Image)

Kerala: School for the deaf celebrates 75 years

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shakes hands with a child before inaugurating the Platinum jubilee of Government VHSS for the Deaf at Jagathy in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

Thiruvananthapuram: Collector directs early completion of Vallakadavu bridge

S. Venkateshpathi

Kerala: Mar Ivanios leads in youth fest

Kerala University

Kerala: Disposal of tube lights sparks row

A budget allocation which is being lauded is Rs 10 crore set aside for the LED streetlight project along Kovalam-Kazhakkoottam bypass. But, it is important that corporation makes provisions to dispose of tube lights, which will be replaced with LED lights, say experts.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham