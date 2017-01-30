Nation, Current Affairs

Coal scam: SC rejects Ranjit Sinha's plea for modification of order for SIT probe

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2017, 4:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2017, 4:50 pm IST
On January 23, SC had directed to conduct a probe against Ranjit Sinha for his alleged involvement in the coal scam.
Former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to modify its order on former CBI director Ranjit Sinha's plea that SIT probe should not have been ordered against him.

A bench headed by Justice M B Lokur said that the order has already been passed in the matter.

The apex court had last week constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the current CBI director to look into the allegations of Sinha scuttling the coal scam probes when he was the probe agency chief.

Senior advocate Vikash Singh, appearing for Sinha, referred to the alleged Sahara-Birla payoff case and the apex court had not considered the diary entries as cogent material for probe.

"The apex court is one. This order was passed after the order in alleged Sahara-Birla payoff case was given by another bench of apex court. This order should not have been passed and therefore I am seeking modification of that order", Singh said.

The bench also comprising Justices A K Sikri and Kurian Joseph denied the request to modify the order.

Singh then said that he would file a plea for recall of the order, to which the court said he was at liberty to do so.

Sinha was indicted by apex court-appointed panel which had opined that he had influenced and tried to scuttle the probe into coal scam cases.

