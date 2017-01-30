Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh village ignores cops, hosts Jallikattu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2017, 1:06 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2017, 2:51 am IST
As expected, a large number of people from neighbouring villages and mandals made a beeline for the village.
The crowd grabbed the trophies tied to the horns of the galloping animal and some of them got minor injuries in the process. (Representational image)
 The crowd grabbed the trophies tied to the horns of the galloping animal and some of them got minor injuries in the process. (Representational image)

Nellore: Ignoring police warnings, a bull race/jallikattu was held at Ramireddypalle village in Chandragiri mandal in Chittoor district on Sunday.

Though the event is usually held on the third day of the Sankranti festival known as Pasuvula Panduga (Cattle Festival), the residents of Ramireddy-palle decided to hold it a fortnight after Sankranti to attract more people to their village and also to give it a separate identity and more publicity.

As expected, a large number of people from neighbouring villages and mandals made a beeline for the village. The race was flagged off by YSR Congress general secretary B. Karunakar Reddy, and Chandragiri MLA Ch-evireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

Farmers painted the horns of the cattle, including bulls and cows, and fixed trophies to the horns before making them run through the narrow stre-ets of the village in the mi-dst of hundreds of people.

The crowd grabbed the trophies tied to the horns of the galloping animal and some of them got minor injuries in the process. Locals carried the people who were able to seize the trophies on their shoulders, praising them for their valour.

One of the organisers, Chandrasekhar Reddy, said there is no money in the trophies and people take the risk because they are treated as heroes by their associates if they can snatch the trophies.

Pointing to the participation of all kinds of cattle in the event, he said it cannot be called jallikattu, which is confined to bulls.

Tags: jallikattu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Lifestyle Gallery

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
A dustbin that seems to resemble the new US president Donald Trump due to a yellow lid like his hair has sparked another photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter)

Here's what the internet did to a dustbin resembling Donald Trump
Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Striking illustrations take on victim-shaming
The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Women hit out at sexism from Hyderabad to Delhi with #IWillGoOut
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 10 finale: Hrithik shakes a leg with Salman as he promotes Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan appeared on Bigg Boss' finale to promote his film ''Kaabil'.
 

Arms Act: Salman’s relief is his lawyer's misery as gangster threatens to kill him

Salman Khan
 

Beating Retreat regales crowd as Pranab Mukherjee takes last buggy ride

Pranab Mukherjee Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, greets people as he arrives in traditional buggy during Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Man needs to endure two week erection after getting bionic penis

He will stay indoors for 14 days to avoid embarrassment (Photo: Facebook)
 

Sara Ali Khan-Ranveer snapped together; will she debut opposite him in Gully Boy?

Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'.
 

Kiran Bedi tweets morphed images of monuments covered in tricolour, gets trolled

The images are among many other hoax images on the internet (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

High danger avalanche warning in Kashmir

Image for representational pupose only

Sushma Swaraj offers help to 90-year-old Indian-American with visa issues

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Sacrilege incidence reported in Punjab CM's assembly constituency

Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (Photo: PTI)

Jallikattu, manjuvirattu held in TN with fervour, many suffer mild injuries

Representational Picture (Photo: File/PTI)

Invoking threat from Pak, Modi attacks Cong, AAP in Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham