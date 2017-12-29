search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

14 dead, mostly women, as fire guts Mumbai's Kamala Mills Compound

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 29, 2017, 6:49 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 11:55 am IST
The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg.
Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulances and police personnel rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulances and police personnel rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: At least 14 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Kamala Mills Compound in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

Majority of those killed are women, according to civic authorities.

 

According to reports, a 28-year-old woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died. 

Several others were injured in the incident and were rushed to the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital and the Sion Hospital.

The doctor who performed the postmortems said that all the 14 deaths were due to suffocation. 

'Postmortem reveals that all the 14 deaths were due to to suffocation,' Dr Rajesh Dere said. 

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI.

The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels.

According to the official, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulances and police personnel rushed to the spot for the rescue operation.

An FIR has been registered against the restaurant '1 Above' where the fire initiated in Mumbai's Lower Parel locality.

The case has been filed under setion 304 (charges of culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Transmission of the television channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi were affected due to the fire.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. The President also commended the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue operations. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted on the incident that claimed 14 lives.

Soon after the incident President of Yuva Sena Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and called the incident "unfortunate".

Aaditya also said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will come down hard on the violations of fire safety norms.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: kamala mills compound fire, mumbai fire, fire at resturant in mumbai, fire at kamala mills
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

After 14 dies in Kamala Mills Compound fire, Maharashtra CM orders in-depth probe


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Idea up against Reliance Jio; Offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 309

The plan also offers voice calls with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond the limit, subscribers will have to pay one paisa per second.
 

Alcohol makes people more racist and homophobic

A striking aspect of the study was the discovery that most attacks weren't fuelled by hate alone; alcohol appeared to act as an igniter. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are three super foods that can help you lose belly fat fast

Green tea's polyphenols help to speed the metabolism and boost fat-burning during exercising. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Best budget phones of 2017 under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi unveiled its first phone in 2011, and today it is one of the most valuable start-ups in the world.
 

Cambodian police come home to ‘roost’: Eat 92 birds after busting cockfight

While the raids were welcomed in a country teeming with official corruption, a court order to slaughter all 92 birds set off a flurry of criticism. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

Watch: Salman grooves to his hit song, cuts 3-tier cake at 52nd b'day bash

Screengrabs from the pictures and videos posted on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After 14 dies in Kamala Mills Compound fire, Maharashtra CM orders in-depth probe

14 people were killed and 21 others injured after a major fire broke out at One Above pub, located on the third floor of the Trade House Building in Kamala Mills Compound on Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel shortly after midnight. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Jadhav's meeting with wife, mother extended to 40 minutes, says 'generous' Pak

Kulbhushan Jadhav met his wife and mother at the foreign ministry in Islamabad on December 25. (Photo: AP | File)

Make arrangements for Pak's 578 Indian prisoners to meet kin: LS member to Centre

‘These 578 prisoners are not even any detectives, they are fishermen who had lost their ways,’ says Lok Sabha member Vinod Kumar Sonkar. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

PM Narendra Modi to address Sivagiri rally via video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kerala: Regulator moots 4-year power tariff

As per the draft of the KSERC (Tariff) Regulations for 2018-22 period, the power tariff for four years would be announced in a single order.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham