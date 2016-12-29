Nation, Current Affairs

Sasikala Natarajan takes political plunge, elected as AIADMK chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | S THIRUNAVUKARASU
Published Dec 29, 2016, 10:07 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 10:38 am IST
AIADMK adopts resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala Natarajan in the party general body meeting.
Sasikala Natarajan
 Sasikala Natarajan

Chennai: Sasikala Natarajan, close friend of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, took over the reins of the ruling AIADMK with party leaders unanimously electing her as general secretary of the 44-year-old Dravidian party at its general council meeting on Thursday.

A resolution condoling the passing away of Jayalalithaa was adopted following which the general council members observed silence and paid tributes to the departed leader Jayalalithaa.

Top party leaders including party presidium E Madhusudanan and Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is also the party treasurer were among the participants.

14 resolutions were passed in AIADMK general body meet. Resolution demanding Jayalalithaa's birthday be celebrated as 'National Farmers Day' was also adopted.

Another resolution to confer Jayalalithaa with Magsaysay Award and Nobel Prize for World Peace was passed in the meeting.

At the meeting, the chair used by late Jayalalithaa was placed at the centre with her picture, implying that she was still the supreme leader of the party.

AIADMK meet

Ministers, party headquarters functionaries, MPs, MLAs, members of the general council and executive committee, besides members from all the party wings, have been crowding the Poes Garden bungalow almost immediately after Jayalalithaa was laid to rest at the Marina on December 6, to plead with Sasikala to become party general secretary.

This is the first general council meeting of the party after the demise of its charismatic leader Jayalalithaa, who had held the all-powerful position as general secretary till death.

The venue of the meeting, Srivaru Venkatachalapathi Kalyana Mandapan sported life size hoardings of a smiling Jayalalithaa waving to party workers in the departed leader's favourite green colour.

The general council members include all MLAs, MPs, headquarters secretaries, district secretaries and their deputies, besides leaders of various wings and secretaries of party units in towns and unions.

On Wednesday, AIADMK cadres had allegedly attacked and injured the husband of expelled party MP Sasikala Pushpa, who was accused of trying to create a law-and-order problem ahead of the General Council meeting here.

Tags: sasikala natarajan, aiadmk, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa’s husband Lingeswara Thilakar seen bleeding after he was beaten up at AIADMK headquarters on Wednesday (Photo: DC)

Sasikala Pushpa’s husband beaten up at AIADMK party headquarters

Thilakar sustained bleeding injuries on his face as a group of men and women at the party headquarters pounced on them and rained blows.
29 Dec 2016 6:03 AM

Technology Gallery

DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
Over the past few years, laptops have successfully managed to replace the good-old desktops that were a part of every household around five years back. However, things stand changed today, as customers are swiftly shifting to portable devices which can still be placed on their laps.

Yearender 2016: Over the top, but still on the lap
Concept cars are a staple at major auto shows. So what happens when desginers are given free reign to theorise about the future? Find out. (Image: BMW’S VISION NEXT 100)

Yearender 2016: Still a concept, when reality?
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are the 10 most exciting films to look out for in 2017

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will both have two releases each in 2017, much to the joy of their fans.
 

US prosecutors ask Alexa: whodunit?

Amazon Alexa
 

Tesla autopilot predicts oncoming car crash

As the video progresses, the Forward Collision warning on the Tesla beeps, and the emergency braking system kicks in.
 

Aamir's Dangal loved by all except Geeta, Babita Phogat's real life coach

Scene from the film
 

Boss takes 800 employees for a free Caribbean cruise to reward them

The boss was pleased with employees for achieving target (Photo: Facebook)
 

More trouble for OK Jaanu, to face Deepika-Vin Diesel's xXx at box-office

'OK Jaanu' is a remake of Mani Ratnam's 'OK Kanmani,' whcih was a critical and commercial success.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New draft rule for NSG could pave way for India’s membership, leave Pak out

Representational Image

Day 50: Cashless woes continue in Kurnool

People stand in queue to withdraw cash from an ATM at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Andhra Pradesh: Modi fails in his de-mon step, says Raghuveera

APCC chief N. Raghuveera Reddy hoists party flag at the DCC office in Anantapur as part of Congress Formation Day. — DECCAN CHRONICLE

AP minister in a fix over segment-in-charges

P. Narayana

Many Indians jailed in foreign countries

According to official records, about 6,849 Indians are serving time in jails in various countries as on Nov., 2016. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham