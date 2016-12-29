Sasikala Natarajan takes political plunge, elected as AIADMK chief

Chennai: Sasikala Natarajan, close friend of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, took over the reins of the ruling AIADMK with party leaders unanimously electing her as general secretary of the 44-year-old Dravidian party at its general council meeting on Thursday.

A resolution condoling the passing away of Jayalalithaa was adopted following which the general council members observed silence and paid tributes to the departed leader Jayalalithaa.

Top party leaders including party presidium E Madhusudanan and Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is also the party treasurer were among the participants.

14 resolutions were passed in AIADMK general body meet. Resolution demanding Jayalalithaa's birthday be celebrated as 'National Farmers Day' was also adopted.

Another resolution to confer Jayalalithaa with Magsaysay Award and Nobel Prize for World Peace was passed in the meeting.

At the meeting, the chair used by late Jayalalithaa was placed at the centre with her picture, implying that she was still the supreme leader of the party.

Ministers, party headquarters functionaries, MPs, MLAs, members of the general council and executive committee, besides members from all the party wings, have been crowding the Poes Garden bungalow almost immediately after Jayalalithaa was laid to rest at the Marina on December 6, to plead with Sasikala to become party general secretary.

This is the first general council meeting of the party after the demise of its charismatic leader Jayalalithaa, who had held the all-powerful position as general secretary till death.

The venue of the meeting, Srivaru Venkatachalapathi Kalyana Mandapan sported life size hoardings of a smiling Jayalalithaa waving to party workers in the departed leader's favourite green colour.

The general council members include all MLAs, MPs, headquarters secretaries, district secretaries and their deputies, besides leaders of various wings and secretaries of party units in towns and unions.

On Wednesday, AIADMK cadres had allegedly attacked and injured the husband of expelled party MP Sasikala Pushpa, who was accused of trying to create a law-and-order problem ahead of the General Council meeting here.