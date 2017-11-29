Modi impressed by Hyderabad Metro Rail, goes on a first ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao during the inaugural metro ride on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was impressed by the Hyderabad Metro Rail on Tuesday, according to government officials accompanying him during the inaugural ride from Miyapur to Kukatpally and back.

Mr Modi inaugurated the Metro Rail and the travel app T-Savari at Miyapur Metro Rail station on Tuesday afternoon.

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali and municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao were present when Mr Modi unveiled the inaugural plaza and pylon at the Miyapur Station.

The Prime Minister tweeted that the Hyderabad Metro Rail was a significant infrastructure project and will help the citizens of Hyderabad.

During the ten-minute inaugural trip, the Prime Minister inquired with Mr K.T. Rama Rao, who was seated besides him, about the details of the project. Officials occupied the seats in the opposite row.

Chief secretary S.P. Singh, MAUD secretary Navin Mittal, HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy were among others who accompanied Mr Modi.

Mr Modi said that though he had launched the Mumbai and Kochi Metros, the Hyderabad Metro was unique and advanced.