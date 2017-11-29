search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad GES: Women empowerment vital to development, says PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S UMAMAHESHWAR
Published Nov 29, 2017, 12:36 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2017, 12:47 am IST
Modi says women are incarnation of Shakti, cites example of Saina Nehwal, P.V. Sindhu, Sania Mirza.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, daughter of and advisor to US President Donald Trump Ivanka Trump at the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit on Tuesday. (Photo: P. Surendra)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, daughter of and advisor to US President Donald Trump Ivanka Trump at the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit on Tuesday. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Entrepreneurs find opportunity in adversity, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and advised them to focus on their work regardless of the reaction.

“Swami Vivekananda said that each work has to pass through three stages — ridicule, opposition, and then acceptance. Those who think ahead of their time are sure to be misunderstood. Most entrepreneurs would be familiar with this,” Mr Modi said on Tuesday in his address to 1,500 delegates from 45 countries at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017.

He said essential qualities that set entrepreneurs apart are their patience and determination. “The power to think differently and ahead of the times for the betterment of mankind is what sets entrepreneurs apart. I see that power in India’s young generation today.”

Dwelling on the theme of GES 2017, ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’, Mr Modi said that in Indian mythology woman is an incarnation of Shakti. “We believe women’s empowerment is vital to our development.”

He gave examples of successful women in India — Hyderabad-based sportswomen Saina Nehwal, P.V. Sindhu, and Sania Mirza. Positioning India as an innovation-driven and entrepreneurial country, Mr Modi took the delegates through key achievements of Indians in different fields — Charaka for Ayurveda, Aryabhatta for the invention of zero, Kautilya for Arthashastra.

Inviting entrepreneurs from across the world to set up their facilities in India, Mr Modi said India has improved its rank from 54 in 2014 to 35 in 2016 on the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index. 

“This signifies the relative ease and efficiency with which products can be moved into and from a country,” he said.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, global entrepreneurship summit, ges 2017
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

No bias against states: PM Modi
Modi salutes Telangana martyrs


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: iPhone X FaceID hacked using 3D printed face, again

Vietnamese cybersecurity firm Bkav, who previously created a mask that was capable of breaching Face ID, has come up with another project that it calls ‘artificial twin’ and demonstrates that it’s very easy to bypass the biometric system on the new flagship.
 

Scientists reveal the best ways to deal with children's fussy eating habits

Children are always fussy when it comes to food, and parents do their best to outsmart, trick or persuade them into eating all foods without bias. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

First ever surgery using a robot will help cancer survivor finally conceive

The woman who wishes to not be identified had her eggs removed at the age of 15. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

13-yr-old entrepreneur from Australia gets limelight at global biz summit, Hyderabad

The youngster started coding when he was in his third standard and is now studying in the seventh. (Photo: Naveena Ghanate)
 

Salman unhappy with condom ad featuring Bipasha, Karan on Bigg Boss, gets it removed

Salman Khan becomes the latest to bring advertisement featuring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in the news.
 

Here's how Meghan Markle stays in shape while enjoying her pizza and wine

Megan Markle uses coconut oil for everything from skin to hair and cooking (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Woman loco pilot happy to be the first one to drive Metro

Loco pilots S. Supriya from Nizamabad and M. Rajasekhara Chary from Hyderabad who operated the inaugural train from Miyapur on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: City Metro to have many women loco pilots

Metro Rail

Hyderabad: Thousands welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Metro

Hadiya will continue studies under her Hindu name Akhila: college principal

College Principal G Kannan says Hadiya will be treated as one of the inmates of the hostel and that no special treatment will be accorded to her. (Photo: DC)

GES Hyderabad: 'Come Make in India,' Modi invites global entrepreneurs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his government has scrapped over 1,200 outdated laws, eased 87 rules for foreign investment in 21 sectors, and taken several processes online. (Photo: Twitter/NITI Ayog)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham