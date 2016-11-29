 LIVE !  :  India, who are already leading the five-match Test series 1-0, will look to extend their dominance over England by winning the Mohali Test and extend their lead to 2-0. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test Day 4: India press for victory, England 6 down
 
2 soldiers killed, 2 injured in terror attack on army camp near Jammu

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 29, 2016, 8:19 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 10:33 am IST
Exchange of fire between the BSF and terrorists is also underway in Ramgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector.
Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector, about 90 kilometers from Jammu. (Photo: AP)
 Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector, about 90 kilometers from Jammu. (Photo: AP)

Jammu: Two soldiers were killed and 2 injured in a terror attack near an army camp in Nagrota, 20 kms from Jammu, on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway early morning on Tuesday.

A gunbattle between the terrorists and the army is on, said reports.

The army has cordoned off the area and schools have been asked to close.

The terrorists attacked the army unit at 5:30 am, said BSF officials.

The terrorists threw grenades at the camp in Nagrota at 5.30 am and opened fire.

Up to 4 terrorists are believed to be hiding in the officers' mess.

Nagrota is the headquarters of the army's 16 Corps, a massive military formation that defends the borders and fights terrorists in Jammu.

“In general area of Border Out Post Chamliyal, Samba, suspicious movement was noticed. The area was cordoned off immediately,” a BSF official said.

When challenged, BSF patrol was fired upon by miscreants holed up in a tube well pumphouse, the official said.

Exchange of fire between the BSF and terrorists is also underway in Ramgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector. One soldier has been injured in the crossfire. Two terrorists were killed as the army prevented an infiltration bid.

Tags: nagrota terror attack, jammu and kashmir, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

“Refer to Machhil operation of November 22, where body of one soldier was mutilated, search leads to recoveries that indicate Pakistan’s complicity,” an army officer at the Udhampur-based Northern Command said in a statement. (Representational image)

Pak had direct role in mutilation of soldier’s body in Machhil sector: Army

Three soldiers were killed and the body of one of them was mutilated on November 22.
29 Nov 2016 12:37 AM

