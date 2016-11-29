2 soldiers killed, 2 injured in terror attack on army camp near Jammu

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector, about 90 kilometers from Jammu. (Photo: AP)

Jammu: Two soldiers were killed and 2 injured in a terror attack near an army camp in Nagrota, 20 kms from Jammu, on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway early morning on Tuesday.

A gunbattle between the terrorists and the army is on, said reports.

The army has cordoned off the area and schools have been asked to close.

The terrorists attacked the army unit at 5:30 am, said BSF officials.

The terrorists threw grenades at the camp in Nagrota at 5.30 am and opened fire.

Up to 4 terrorists are believed to be hiding in the officers' mess.

Nagrota is the headquarters of the army's 16 Corps, a massive military formation that defends the borders and fights terrorists in Jammu.

“In general area of Border Out Post Chamliyal, Samba, suspicious movement was noticed. The area was cordoned off immediately,” a BSF official said.

When challenged, BSF patrol was fired upon by miscreants holed up in a tube well pumphouse, the official said.

Exchange of fire between the BSF and terrorists is also underway in Ramgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector. One soldier has been injured in the crossfire. Two terrorists were killed as the army prevented an infiltration bid.