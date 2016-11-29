Nabha jailbreak: Kingpin Parminder sent to 14-day judicial custody

Parminder alias Penda was travelling in an SUV when his vehicle was intercepted by police at a check post in Kairana in Shamli district. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Muzaffarnagar: Alleged mastermind of the daring daylight Nabha jailbreak, Parminder Singh was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court at Kairana in Shamli district on Monday.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Tarun Kumar remanded him in judicial custody up to December 11 for keeping illegal arms and cheating and forgery.

Police have booked Parminder under sections 25/27 of Arms Act and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) of IPC.

He was arrested from Kairana on Sunday when the getaway vehicle was stopped at a police picket.

Khalistan Liberation Front Chief Harminder Singh Mintoo, who had escaped from Nabha jail in Punjab along with five other inmates on Sunday, were nabbed from Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi late that night.