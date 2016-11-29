Nation, Current Affairs

Madhya Pradesh: Open defecators caught with pants down

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Nov 29, 2016, 2:11 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 2:43 am IST
Sagar collector also got the ‘lota’ of people defecating in the open seized.
Only 800 households are now have no toilets. Construction of loos in these households would be completed by the end of 2016.
 Only 800 households are now have no toilets. Construction of loos in these households would be completed by the end of 2016.

Bhopal: A collector in a Madhya Pradesh district has adopted an unconventional way to break the old habit of people defecating in the open by literally catching them with their “pants down”.

Sagar district collector Vikash Narwal early on Monday morning made a round of a water body in the district headquarters town along with a team of officials to catch the people relieving themselves in the open “red-handed” and shame them to free them of their old habit.

“I have found several people defecating in the open close to a water body in Sagar town when I was making round of the area as a part of the Swachh Bharat campaign. I asked my official team members to confiscate their ‘lota’ (water-filled pitchers).

I also pulled up these people for not using their home toilets and going out. I warned them of monetary penalty if they do not change their behaviour,” Mr Narwal told this newspaper.

“I got angry because I noticed a public toilet barely a few feet from the place and nobody was using it,” he added. Mr Narwal, who has set a target to make Sagar town open defecation free (ODF) by December 31, said he mulled to impose penalty on those who went out to defecate after the deadline.

According to him, around 6,000 out of the nearly 80,000 households in the district headquarters town of Sagar, had been without toilets when the Swachh Bharat campaign began a year ago.

Only 800 households are now have no toilets. Construction of loos in these households would be completed by the end of 2016.

Figure this
Launched on oct. 2, 2014 by Narendra Modi with an aim to eradicate open defecation by 2019, here’s swacchh bharat abhiyan’s  record card.

26,64,540 constructions achieved for individual toilets.
1,04,802 constructions achieved under community and public toilets plan.
405 - No. of cities which are open defecation free.
39,936 - wards achieved in 100 % door-to-door waste collection.
88.4 mega watt is current production under waste to energy conversion.
1,27,508.7 metric ton (production for year) under waste to compost.

Tags: swachh bharat abhiyan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Lifestyle Gallery

The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
Domestic violence is known to be the most unreported crime in the world for both men and women (Photo: Instagram)

Gritty photos raise highlight need to address domestic violence
Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
Santa Claus, giant cartoon balloons and whimsical floats were protected by sand-filled dump trucks and bomb-sniffing dogs as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wound its way through the streets of Manhattan under heavy security. (Photo: AP)

Revellers flock to the Thanksgiving Parade 2016 in New York
Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir should hook up with Kangana, says Ranveer Singh

Screengrab from 'Koffee with Karan's latest episode.
 

Snapped: Shahid Kapoor takes his lovely wife Mira out on a cozy lunch date

Shahid snapped with his wife Mira. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

400 lamps to illuminate Bhansali’s world of Padmavati

Bhansali has reportedly used references from Chittorgarh fort and incorporated them in his set.
 

Aamir Khan will seek tax exemption for Dangal

Aamir Khan in a still from the film. 'Dangal' releases on December 21.
 

Brotherly solidarity: Prince William backs Harry's call for privacy

Prince Harry with new alleged girlfriend Meghan Markle. (Photo: AP)
 

Radhika Apte confronts horrendous past, shoots MMS leak scenes for ‘Bombairiya’

Radhika Apte
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Villagers travel 70 km for banking in Telangana

Customers stand in a queue at RBI’s Hyderabad office to exchange their banned currency notes on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad people too doubt card deals

Customers stand in a queue at RBI’s Hyderabad office to exchange their banned currency notes on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Trump US win prompts more students to opt for CAT way

The number of Telugu aspirants used to be around 10,000 every year (Representational image)

Sporting boost for CBSE students

The board will allow the student to write the exams for corresponding subjects later. (Representational image)

Telangana govt's ‘cashless’ efforts go in right direction

Experts say buyers can get more benefits than additional charges if they make card payments.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham