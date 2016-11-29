Nation, Current Affairs

Nabha jailbreak: KLF chief nabbed from railway station in Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 29, 2016, 2:14 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 3:03 am IST
Punjab police had warned the state of ISI hit during polls.
Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo being produced at Patiala House court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo being produced at Patiala House court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The police recaptured top Sikh militant Harminder Singh Mintoo from a railway station in Delhi on Monday, a day after 10 gunmen stormed a high-security prison in Punjab and freed him and five others.

The Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief was arrested in a joint operation by the Punjab and Delhi police from the Nizamuddin railway station while he was trying to flee to Mumbai.

He tried to whip out a sophisticated semi-automatic pistol, but the police overpowered him, sources said. The separatist militant was sent to seven days of judicial custody after being produced before a Delhi court.

Mintoo had trimmed his hair and beard after the escape. From Mumbai, he wanted to move to Goa where some of his family members live, and then fly to either Malaysia or Germany, sources said.

He has about a dozen cases pending against him. Searches are on to nab his aide Kashmira Singh, said to be hiding in Delhi, who also escaped from Nabha jail in Punjab’s Patiala district.

During searches at bus terminals and railway stations, a police team noticed a Sikh man with his beard trimmed haphazardly. He looked extra conscious which raised suspicion. He later told the police that the jailbreak was planned and executed by his co-inmates, members of a criminal gang.

Mintoo had been deported from Thailand and arrested in Delhi in 2014 on a string of terror charges. Punjab battled Pakistan-backed Sikh militancy for a separate homeland for more than two decades till early 1990s.

The Intelligence wing of the Punjab police had cautioned the state and all district police units about a fortnight ago that Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) could try to carry out terror strikes ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

