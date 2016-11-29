Khalistani terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo had 2 ISI handlers: report

Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo comes out after being produced at Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harminder Singh Mintoo, who was arrested from Delhi’s Nizammuddin railway station on Sunday after escaping from Nabha prison, has revealed to the Delhi Police that was receiving instructions from Pakistan’s spy agency the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Mintoo disclosed the names of his two alleged ISI handlers to the police.

He said that one was based in Lahore in Pakistan while the other was in a European country, probably Germany, which was to be the KLF militant’s final destination.

Police refused to disclose the names given by Mintoo, saying they were yet to verify them.

Mintoo told police that he learnt about the jailbreak plan a fortnight ago, the report said. As his handlers were looking for an opportunity to get him out of the jail, Mintoo alerted them about the plan through a common contact.

Police said Mintoo was provided Rs 25,000 to ‘manage everything’ in the jail. The police are now probing the role of jail staff, said the report.

Mintoo had escaped Nabha prison in Punjab along with 5 others in a daring jailbreak late on Saturday. Police have so far tracked down 2 of the escapees including Mintoo.