Nation, Current Affairs

Khalistani terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo had 2 ISI handlers: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 29, 2016, 2:49 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 3:00 pm IST
Police refused to disclose the names given by Mintoo, saying they were yet to verify them.
Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo comes out after being produced at Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo comes out after being produced at Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harminder Singh Mintoo, who was arrested from Delhi’s Nizammuddin railway station on Sunday after escaping from Nabha prison, has revealed to the Delhi Police that was receiving instructions from Pakistan’s spy agency the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Mintoo disclosed the names of his two alleged ISI handlers to the police.

He said that one was based in Lahore in Pakistan while the other was in a European country, probably Germany, which was to be the KLF militant’s final destination.

Police refused to disclose the names given by Mintoo, saying they were yet to verify them.

Mintoo told police that he learnt about the jailbreak plan a fortnight ago, the report said. As his handlers were looking for an opportunity to get him out of the jail, Mintoo alerted them about the plan through a common contact.

Police said Mintoo was provided Rs 25,000 to ‘manage everything’ in the jail. The police are now probing the role of jail staff, said the report.

Mintoo had escaped Nabha prison in Punjab along with 5 others in a daring jailbreak late on Saturday. Police have so far tracked down 2 of the escapees including Mintoo.

Tags: khalistan liberation force (klf), harminder singh mintoo, inter-services intelligence (isi), nabha jailbreak
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Parminder alias Penda was travelling in an SUV when his vehicle was intercepted by police at a check post in Kairana in Shamli district. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Nabha jailbreak: 2 close aides of kingpin Parminder arrested from Uttarakhand

Several fake vehicle number plates, voter IDs, sim cards, mobile phones, bullets, bomb making material have been recovered.
29 Nov 2016 12:00 PM
Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief and noted terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo (Photo: file)

Escaped Khalistani terrorist Harminder Singh ‘Mintoo’ arrested near Delhi

Khalistan Liberation Force chief, along with 5 others, had escaped from the high security jail in Nabha.
28 Nov 2016 9:06 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
Domestic violence is known to be the most unreported crime in the world for both men and women (Photo: Instagram)

Gritty photos raise highlight need to address domestic violence
Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
Santa Claus, giant cartoon balloons and whimsical floats were protected by sand-filled dump trucks and bomb-sniffing dogs as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wound its way through the streets of Manhattan under heavy security. (Photo: AP)

Revellers flock to the Thanksgiving Parade 2016 in New York
Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Katrina's bikini pictures from Maldives will give you major vacation goals!

Katrina Kaif
 

Video: How a German dog became a mother to Bengal tigers

“He also acts as their entertainer and that’s certainly exceptional.” (YouTube)
 

Girls sharing healthy relationships with mothers are initiated to sex late

Mothers are the primary source of sex education (Photo: AFP)
 

Post demonetisation, sterilisation for money on the rise in UP

The man is yet to get the money (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Holocaust survivor advises Austrians against far-right party
 

Watch: Aamir Khan's brilliant body transformation for Dangal will amaze you

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital for viral fever

Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

BJP wins Gujarat bypolls in landslide, Modi says victory for development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra CM heads Centre's panel on note ban, first meeting on December 2

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)

Ready for talks if India makes the move, says Pak High Commissioner

Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit (Photo: PTI)

Sloganeering continues in Lok Sabha, only 1 query asked in Question Hour

Lok Sabha in session (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham