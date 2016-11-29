Nation, Current Affairs

Day after pulling up bankers, AP CM says currency crisis a national calamity

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2016, 4:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 5:31 pm IST
Naidu had warned the bankers that any ‘lackadaisical attitude’ would not be tolerated.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: Twitter)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: Twitter)

Amaravati: Terming the ongoing currency crisis as a "national calamity", Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday called for collective and coordinated efforts to tide over it.

A day after he pulled up bankers for failing to effectively address the situation, the Chief Minister apparently mellowed down and said he was interfering in the banking system only to remove hardships being faced by people post-demonetisation.

"Don't feel I am exerting pressure on you. Relieving people of the troubles is my only concern and hence I am interfering in your affairs. The present currency crisis is a national calamity and we all should work collectively to tide over it," Chandrababu told the bankers during a teleconference here today.

"We are forced to remain helpless because of your non-cooperation despite reviewing the situation daily in the morning and evening," the CM had rued yesterday and warned the bankers that any "lackadaisical attitude" would not be tolerated.

But the bankers had been resenting the "unwanted interference" of the Chief Minister in their functioning post-demonetisation.

Bankers were miffed with the Chief Minister for "overstepping his jurisdiction" and issuing orders in contravention of the guidelines being issued by RBI and their own banks.

With reports coming out about an apparent face-off between the Chief Minister and the bankers, Chandrababu spoke to them today in a conciliatory tone.

"The cash available in the state is less, as also the number of Point of Sale machines. Our state is ahead in technology and there should be maximum number of cashless transactions from December 1," the Chief Minister said.

Special Chief Secretary (Finance) Ajeya Kallam, Director General of Police (in charge) Nanduri Sambasiva Rao, Finance Secretary K Sunita and other top officials of the state also took part in the teleconference.

Tags: demonetisation, chandrababu naidu, currency ban
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

