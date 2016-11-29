Nation, Current Affairs

Dalit shot by village head for radish theft in Uttar Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Nov 29, 2016, 2:07 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 2:59 am IST
Lucknow: A 30-year-old Dalit was shot at allegedly by a village head and three others who also thrashed his family members after accusing them of stealing a radish.

The incident took place in Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday when the four accused, including the village head Anil, his son Nishant and nephew Sarouttem, reached the victim, Sunil Kumar’s house in a car and started beating his family members.

Circle Officer Bhushan Verma said that the family was accused of stealing a radish from fields. When Sunil Kumar protested, the accused fired at him.

