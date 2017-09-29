Nation, Current Affairs

Modi pushes Niti Aayog to work out ways for private investment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published Sep 29, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2017, 1:49 am IST
NDA to follow PPP model to revive investment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Even as the BJP-led NDA government continues to deny charges of an economic slowdown, sluggish private investment in key infrastructure sectors like aviation, highways, shipping and power, has emerged as a major concern for it.

Facing criticism from within and the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Niti Aayog to take immediate steps to revive private funding in the big ticket sectors.

The think tank has been tasked by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to seek opinion of all ministries on giving the public-private partnership (PPP) model — which witnessed its halcyon days during the UPA-1 regime — greater push to propel larger private funding in various infrastructure projects related to the aforementioned sectors.

According to highly placed sources, the Niti Aayog has initiated deliberations with all stakeholders on the PPP model. Their opinions will be inculcated in a cabinet note which is to be prepared on PPP, with the aim of making it a significant policy initiative.

Under the PPP model, private investment in a project has to be more than 51 per cent, while the rest has to come from the government.

Not much private funding in infra
Though private investments are in place in various sectors, the inflows have not been satisfactory, resulting in a lot of discontent within the government. Aviation, shipping and the power sectors have seen a plateau in terms of private funding, which the Centre wants to bring to satisfactory levels.

The moniker PPP was propelled into limelight during the first term of the erstwhile UPA regime, when private investment poured into the railway and highway sectors.

While private investments have been flowing in, for the past several quarters now, they have seen a downward trend.

As per a survey, fresh fundings by the private sector in the FY17 grew at the slowest pace since 1992. In FY17, the combined capital expenditure by the country’s top 1,000 non-financial firms, in terms of revenue, was up by just 5.8 per cent. The previous low of capital expenditure growth was recorded in 1992.

It further said that fresh fundings from private entities stood at Rs 2.07 lakh crore in FY17. In FY16, private investments were worth Rs 2.9 lakh crore, while in FY14 these stood at an all time high of Rs 5.7 lakh crore.

Meanwhile in a related move to push growth through increased public investment, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday met with top PSUs and asked them to not only complete their budgeted capital expenditure but also aggressively push capital expenditure in the interest of boosting investment in Indian economy.

Secretaries and senior officers from the 10 ministries and the heads as well as financial directors of the CPSUs apprised the finance minister that their capital expenditure programme for the current year are completely on track for achieving the capital expenditure of Rs 3.85 lakh crore budgeted in 2017-18.

Tags: nda government, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

40-year-old woman marries herself after being unable to find a soulmate

Laura also went for a honeymoon to Egypt all by herself (Photo: Facebook/Laura Mesi)
 

Video: Woman gives birth inside hospital lift on her way to the delivery room

The woman was carried to a bed while the umbilical cord was still attached (Photo: YouTube)
 

India vs Australia, 4th ODI: David Warner marks his 100th ODI with century

Warner is the eighth batsman in world cricket to register a ton in his 100th ODI with West Indies' Gordon Greenidge being the first against Pakistan in 1988. (Photo:AP)
 

Nanny calls woman stingy after being caught drinking her breast milk

The nanny's previous employers let her take the leftover milk (Photo: AFP)
 

Ind vs Aus, 4th ODI: Australia defeat India by 21 runs, post first win of series

Australia completed a 21-run win over India. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Watch: Steve Smith, Sanjay Manjrekar laugh over Virat Kohli's toss goof up

The coin slipped from Kohli’s fingers and instead of going up in the air, it landed flat on the ground, causing the Australia skipper and anchor Sanjay Manjrekar to burst into laughter. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Exporters voice concerns to Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley

Hyderabad: 23-yr-old M Tech graduate kills self ahead of engagement

A 23-year-old M Tech graduate allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Rajendranagar area in Hyderabad, three days before her engagement. (Representational Image)

Jaya death: DMK says 'lie detector' test will bring out truth

DMK working president M K Stalin said rationalist outfit Dravidar Kazhagam's chief K Veeramani has given a 'beautiful idea of a lie detector test'. (Photo: File)

BHU appoints 1st woman chief proctor after predecessor resigned

Royana Singh's appointment was approved by Vice Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi following the resignation of O P Singh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Ryan student murder case: Punjab and Haryana HC stays arrest of 3 trustees  

Ryan Pinto, and his parents had approached the HC, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the killing of class 2 student Pradyuman Thakur, who was found with his throat slit in the washroom of a school run by their group. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham