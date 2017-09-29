Nation, Current Affairs

Banaras Hindu University gets its first female proctor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 29, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Professor Royana Singh of the Anatomy department was appointed as the chief proctor on Thursday.
The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students have been protesting near the university's main gate since Thursday against the rising eve-teasing incidents on the campus. (Photo: PTI)
Varanasi: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) , for the first time in history, has got a woman as a chief proctor. Professor Royana Singh of the Anatomy department was appointed as the chief proctor on Thursday.

BHU spokesman Rajesh Singh said that the vice-chancellor Prof Girish Chandra Tripathi had made the appointment of Prof Royana Singh.

Prof Singh is also the chairperson of the university’s women grievance cell and was away from the campus when violence broke out over a sexual assault case on the campus last week.

Talking to media after her appointment was announced, Prof Royana Singh said, “We are ashamed that students’ faith in us is shaken. We are taking measures, increasing interaction with students.”

While the district administration has targeted the university for not taking up student issues, the varsity faculty questioned the alleged forced entry of police into hostels and beating of staff members and students on Saturday night.

The vice chancellor has rubbished reports of him being asked to proceed on leave. “I am not going anywhere till I retire in November,” he told the media.

