Nation, Current Affairs

Union Minister Radha Mohan caught urinating in open, violating Swachh Bharat

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2017, 7:23 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 7:55 pm IST
Netizens trolled him on social media and raised questions over the government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
In the picture, Singh is seen urinating against the wall of a building as his security officers stand guard. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 In the picture, Singh is seen urinating against the wall of a building as his security officers stand guard. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Patna/Motihari: A picture of Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh urinating in the open has gone viral, with netizens trolling him on social media and raising questions over the government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

In the picture, Singh is seen urinating against the wall of a building as his security officers stand guard. A vehicle with red beacon is also seen in the TV footage aired by some news channels.

The picture has gone viral on social media and has drawn sharp criticism for what is being described as "blatant violation of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" launched by the Prime Minister amid much fanfare.

The spot and date on which the photos were taken are not known.

The Union agriculture minister, who was in his native constituency of Motihari in connection with Eid, had left for Delhi on Monday night. The photo could be of this period when Singh attended many functions in his constituency, sources said.

The minister was not available for comments and repeated repeated phone calls elicited the 'standard response' that he was in some meeting.

In Motihari, his kins, however, were critical of the media for airing such footage.

"Urination is a natural biological urge of a human being, so why such things are highlighted to create controversy...are urinals available everywhere?" his son-in-law Sujit Kumar Singh said in Motihari.

East Champaran district BJP leader Lal Babu Prasad was also critical of the media wondering if "such things should be shown by media".

Radha Mohan Singh is a fourth-term MP from Motihari in Bihar. State BJP president Nityanand Rai also refused to say anything.

The opposition party leaders came down heavily on the minister for his act, with RJD president Lalu Prasad retweeting his party's earlier tweet which mockingly said,

"Krishi mantri sukhar prabhit khetra mein sichai yojna ki suraut karte hua...unhone swaccha bharat abhiyan ko gati di."

His son and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav posted the controversial photo to draw attention to red beacon on the car near him, saying "search red beacon in the photo."

JD(U) Secretary-General and Chief national spokesperson KC Tyagi said over the phone, "The minister is exposing hollowness of swachata abhiyan launched by the PM from the ramparts of Red Fort."

Tags: radha mohan singh, union minister for agriculture, swachh bharat abhiyan.
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hacked AIFF Twitter account posts anti-Modi tweets

Narendra Modi had condemned cow vigilantism after the mob lynching of Junaid Khan. (Photo: AP)
 

After Australian Open triumph, Kidambi Srikanth climbs up 3 spots to world no 8

Kidambi Srikanth is the lone Indian shuttler to figure in the top-10 of men's singles ranking after climbing up three places.(Photo: AP)
 

Last day for Aadhaar-PAN linking is not July 1; here's how you do it

Representational Image.
 

How helpful is Samsung Pay for doing transactions in 2017?

Samsung Pay uses Magnetic Secure Transmission to perform a transaction to any PoS device, without needing any infrastructure upgrade.
 

Superstars of Mollywood Mammootty and Mohanlal surprise fans

Mammootty and Mohanlal.
 

Shikhar Dhawan sweats it out in gym as Virat Kohli’s India face Windies in 3rd ODI

The Indian team decided to work out in the gym as they took a break from the nets session, ahead of the third ODI against West Indies on Friday. (Photo: Instagram / Hardik Pandya)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI announces Rs 10 lakh reward for info on missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed

Missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed (Photo: File)

Left parties to skip special midnight meet on GST launch: CPI

CPI leader D Raja (Photo: PTI)

PM's comment against cow vigilantism mere lip service: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo: PTI)

Power to act against parties for baseless charges best way: EC

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (Photo: PTI)

2 jawans injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K; 22nd incident in June

On June 26, the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, the Pak army fired small arms and automatic weapons and shelled mortars along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham