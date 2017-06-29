Nation, Current Affairs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Israel trip to kick off with special welcome

India has also been pursuing a delicate balancing act in its ties between Israel and Palestine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: After returning from this three-nation tour of Portugal, the United States and Holland on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now visit Israel from July 4 to 6. 

The travel dates were confirmed by the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday. According to reports, Mr Modi will be received by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the airport along with a “top protocol team” comprising Israelis from various fields including rabbis. This is a special gesture only accorded to the Pope or the US president, Israeli envoy in New Delhi Daniel Carmon was quoted by news agencies as saying. 

The Israeli Prime Minister will also host a dinner for Modi on July 4, the envoy said. PM Modi will also meet 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor Holtzberg Moshe, who was only two when he was saved by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel. Moshe’s father Rabbi Gavriel and mother Rivkah were among Israeli nationals killed in the attack.

Mr Netanyahu will accompany Mr Modi to most of the events, including the community reception on July 5 after their official discussions during which the two leaders are expected to explore ways to enhance cooperation in key strategic areas. The two sides are also expected to sign number of agreements in the field of innovation, development, science and technology and space. Apart from boosting cooperation in the water and agriculture sectors, the two sides will also discuss ways to strengthen air connectivity and investments.

The visit will be a keenly-watched one, given the billions of dollars worth of sophisticated defence equipment and weaponry that India has already purchased in the past more than a decade and is in the process of acquiring from the Jewish State. India has also been pursuing a delicate balancing act in its ties between Israel and Palestine.

