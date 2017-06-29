Mumbai 1993 blasts convict Mustafa Dossa dies of heart attack

Mumbai: Mumbai 1993 blasts convict Mustafa Dossa, 60, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday afternoon at JJ Hospital, Mumbai. Dossa died a day after the CBI sought death penalty for him.

Dossa, was one of the six convicts against whom the hearing on the quantum of punishment is ongoing in the special TADA court wherein the CBI has been asking for the death sentence for five of the six convicts.

Dossa was convicted under various sections of TADA, IPC, Arms Act, Explosives Act and Damage to Property Act and was termed as the mastermind of the 1993 blast and was incriminated for having played a decisive role in the planning and execution of the serial blasts that left 257 Mumbaikars dead and 713 injured.