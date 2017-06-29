Nation, Current Affairs

J’khand: Mob attacks man on suspicion of carrying beef, sets vehicle ablaze

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2017, 10:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 10:02 pm IST
A case has been registered on the basis of a video footage of the lynching, police said.
The incident took place hours after the PM spoke against lynching in the name of cow protection. (Representational Image)
 The incident took place hours after the PM spoke against lynching in the name of cow protection. (Representational Image)

Ramgarh (Jharkhand): On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that killings in the name of cow protection won't be tolerated, a man was beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand on Thursday on suspicion that he was carrying beef in his vehicle.

A case has been registered on the basis of a video footage of the lynching, police said.

The incident took place just a couple of days after a mob attacked and injured a man in Giridih district on suspicion that he had slaughtered a cow.

SP Kishore Kaushal said in a press conference that around 30 people surrounded the van bearing a West Bengal number plate in the Bazaar Tand area of Ramgarh police station.

They dragged out the driver of the vehicle, Mohd Allimuddin, a resident of neighbouring Hazaribagh district, and thrashed him, injuring him seriously.

The police on getting information rushed to the spot and took Allimuddin to a hospital where he was declared "brought dead" by doctors, a police officer said.

The mob also set the vehicle on fire, he said. According to Kaushal, the case was registered on the basis of the video footage and asserted the guilty would be arrested soon.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Rajeswari B, who was also present at the press conference, said additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Tags: jharkhand lynching, narendra modi, beef ban, cattle ban, cow vigilantes
Location: India, Jharkhand

 




Related Stories

Protestors at the Not in My Name campaign in Bengaluru (Photo: Twitter/ @srivatsayb)

#NotInMyName: Huge crowds gather across country to protest lynching

The campaign started by film maker Saba Dewan after 16-year-old Junaid Khan was lynched over claims of ‘eating beef’.
28 Jun 2017 6:32 PM
Simultaneous protests were held in several other cities, and are also slated to be held elsewhere in the world. (Photo: Twitter/ @rssurjewala)

#NotInMyName: Junaid's home, says brother; reads his ‘letter from heaven’

Hundreds of people from Delhi joined the 'Not In My Name' protests, held after the 16-year-old Junaid was lynched.
28 Jun 2017 9:49 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK school employs puppy to help children cope with exam stress

The puppy is said to have an ability to work out if students are stressed, and can help calm them down. (Representational Image)
 

Hacked AIFF Twitter account posts anti-Modi tweets

Narendra Modi had condemned cow vigilantism after the mob lynching of Junaid Khan. (Photo: AP)
 

After Australian Open triumph, Kidambi Srikanth climbs up 3 spots to world no 8

Kidambi Srikanth is the lone Indian shuttler to figure in the top-10 of men's singles ranking after climbing up three places.(Photo: AP)
 

Last day for Aadhaar-PAN linking is not July 1; here's how you do it

Representational Image.
 

Thanks to ECI, now you get voting enrolment reminders on Facebook!

The reminder will be sent out in 13 Indian languages (FIle Photo)
 

How helpful is Samsung Pay for doing transactions in 2017?

Samsung Pay uses Magnetic Secure Transmission to perform a transaction to any PoS device, without needing any infrastructure upgrade.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi’s remarks on cow vigilantism publicity stunt, ‘too little too late’, says Cong

(Photo: File)

ED issues notice to Hurriyat leader Geelani for illegal possession of USD 10000

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: AP)

Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas: Modi urges startups to transform lives of disabled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds public meeting in Gujarat (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

J&K: Forces gear up to ensure normalcy during Burhan Wani’s death anniversary

Hizb-ul-Mujahedin commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani (Photo: File)

CBI offers Rs 10 lakh reward for info on missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed

Missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham