Nation, Current Affairs

India remains silent as China bulldozes Army bunker in Sikkim

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published Jun 29, 2017, 1:03 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 1:03 am IST
officials have been offering a terse “no comment” while Chinese media has criticised Indian side for ‘violating’ border rule.
India China border (Photo: AFP)
 India China border (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: China has removed an old bunker of the Indian Army located at the tri-junction of India, China and Bhutan in Sikkim by using a bulldozer after the Indian side refused to accede to its request. This was after the Indian side did not agree to a request by the Chinese authorities to dismantle it, sources have told agencies.

China had objected to India building new bunkers and upgrading older ones along the border in Sikkim in the recent past to shore up its defences.

With the defence ministry, the home ministry and the external affairs ministry maintaining a deafening silence on the latest stand-off the Doka La general area in the Sikkim section of the Indo-China border, it is the Chinese narrative that is acquiring prime media space. While the standoff first took place on June 17, no official Indian government reaction has been forthcoming since then.

Indian officials have been offering a terse “no comment” while Chinese state-owned media “criticised the Indian side for violating the consensus on border issues and agreements between the two governments, seriously endangering peace along the border areas”.

The Global Times ran a story: ‘Indian troops’ provocation brings disgrace to themselves’.

Both the Indian Army and the ITBP guard the Sikkim stretch of the border, with the latter coming under the home ministry.

Tags: indian army, sikkim, indo-china border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang. (Photo: AP)

Sikkim stand-off: China says India has 'hidden agenda'; Bhutan demarches Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that Bhutan is a universally recognised sovereign country.
28 Jun 2017 9:03 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report on Kerala Bank gets cabinet nod

Representational Image.
 

Kylie Jenner drops a bomb on Instagram with this topless picture, smoking weed!

Kylie Jenner (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ kyliejenner).
 

WATCH: Govt posts video on 'simple and easy' GST return filing

Representational Image.
 

Shah Rukh considering Salman for a cameo in his Aanand L Rai film

The stalwarts of Bollywood- Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Uranus' magnetic field flips on and off like a light switch

This is much different from Earth's magnetosphere, which typically only switches between open and closed in response to changes in the solar wind.
 

Neerja producers issue clarification on cheating accusation by the Bhanot family

A still from the film 'Neerja.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

For GHMC’s garbage collectors, waste is worth its weight in gold

On record, each tricycle driver earns Rs 60,000 per month — Rs 30,000 from the non-degradable waste that is sold to ITC and the rest through door-to-door garbage collection fee of Rs 50 from 600 households.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Rajendranagar shows how to manage waste

The circle has one vermi-compost and two dry waste collection centres; the wet and dry wastes are dumped within the circle.(Representational Image)

#NotInMyName: Junaid's home, says brother; reads his ‘letter from heaven’

Simultaneous protests were held in several other cities, and are also slated to be held elsewhere in the world. (Photo: Twitter/ @rssurjewala)

Dossa's death: Argument on quantum of sentence adjourned till Friday

1993 Mumbai serial blast mastermind Mustafa Dossa. (Photo: PTI)

Salahuddin freedom fighter: Kashmir separatists after US calls him int'l terrorist

Salahuddin, head of the Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham