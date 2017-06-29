Five-year-old girl offers her piggy bank to police officials as ‘bribe’ in Meerut

Lucknow: In what can be termed as a stinging slap on the face of corruption, a five-year-old girl walked into the office of IG police in Meerut district and offered him her piggy bank.

“Take this, but arrest those who forced my mother to commit suicide,” the girl told the police official. When asked what had prompted her tp bring her piggy bank, the girl innocently said, “Sab kehte hain ki paise ke bina kuchh nahin hoga (Everybody says that without money, nothing ever happen).”

The girl, Manvi, had come to the station with her maternal grandfather Shanti Swaroop Sharma and uncle Rohit Sharma to meet IG Ram Kumar.

Manvi stayed back in the room after her grandfather and uncle walked out and then took out her piggy bank from a bag and gave it to the official.

IG Ram Kumar asked the girl to take back her piggy bank and assured her that he would take action against those responsible for her mother’s death.

As she walked out of the police official’s room, her piggy bank fell and broke open. A disheartened Manvi collected the coins in the piggy bank and broke into tears. Her uncle assured her that he would buy her a new piggy bank.

According to reports, Manvi’s mother Seema was married to Sanjiv Kaushik five years ago. Manvi is the couple’s only daughter.

Soon after marriage Sanjiv had started torturing Seema for dowry and the latter had been staying with her parents since the past four years.

Seema had even filed a case against husband Sanjiv and her in-laws in court but no action was taken.