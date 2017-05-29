Nation, Current Affairs

Pathankot base on high alert after Army finds abandoned bag; search ops launched

ANI
Published May 29, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 10:33 am IST
Three Army uniforms were recovered from the gunny sack found on Monday.
The Army, along with SWAT commandos are carrying out the operation. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 The Army, along with SWAT commandos are carrying out the operation. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Pathankot (Punjab): After a suspicious bag was spotted here today morning, a search operation has been launched in the Mamun Army base camp in Pathankot, Punjab.

The Army, along with SWAT commandos are carrying out the operation.

Three Army uniforms were recovered from the gunny sack found on Monday.

Earlier on May 4, a high alert was sounded in Pathankot after two unidentified bags were recovered near the Mamun Army Cantonment Base

Two mobile tower batteries were also recovered from the bags after a search by officials.

Tags: indian army, swat, pathankot base camp, search operations
Location: India, Punjab, Pathankot

World Gallery

Sri Lanka has appealed for outside help as the death toll from floods and mudslides on Saturday rose to 100 with 99 others missing.

Sri Lanka: At least 100 killed, 99 missing in rain-triggered mudslides
US President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts on Thursday inaugurated the alliance's new headquarters in Belgium, a sprawling 1.1-billion-euro (USD 1.2-billion) complex expected to be fully up and running early next year. (Photo: AP)

NATO summit: Inauguration of new headquarters, Trump's message to allies
A suspect terror attack at Manchester Arena killed 19 people and injured 59 from among those who had gathered for an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017.

Manchester attack: Blast at Ariana Grande's concert kills 22
US President Donald Trump, at the Riyadh Summit, spoke about the need to unite against terrorism. Iran and Syria were not invited to the summit, and they are not part of a regional military alliance that Saudi Arabia is establishing to fight terrorism. The kingdom backs efforts to topple the Syrian government, which counts Iran and Russia as its closest allies.

Sword dance, Riyadh summit: US President Trump visit to Saudi Arabia
US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Palestinian territories, Brussels, the Vatican and Sicily.

US President Trump embarks maiden foreign visit to Middle East, Europe
A 26-year-old man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square Street Thursday.

Times Square crash: Intoxicated man kills 1, injures 22
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dell launches a new VR-ready AIO with 4K, 10 speakers

10 speakers make up the audio segment on the AIO, with two tweeters for high notes, four full-range drivers for midrange performance and two passive radiators for deep bass.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan capable of beating India, says Younis Khan

Younis Khan said that key to Pakistan's success in the upcoming Champions Trophy would be their fielding and that's what they need to concentrate more on it, in addition to bowling and batting. (Photo: AFP)
 

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic to kick off campaigns today

Rafael Nadal's long-time nemesis Novak Djokovic will look to draw inspiration from new coach Andre Agassi, the 1999 French Open champion, as the Serb begins the defence of his crown.(Photo: AP)
 

Video: Newborn baby surprisingly walks moments after birth

The video has got over 70 million views and one million shares since it was posted. (Photo: Facebook/ArleteArantes)
 

Spanish record climber scales Mount Everest twice in a week

Jornet scaled Everest's north face, starting from a camp at 6,500 metres on the Tibet side of the mountain in 17 hours. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Harbhajan Singh lashes out at media over ‘privilege’ statement against MS Dhoni

Harbhajan Singh said that MS Dhoni is his good friend and a great player, while urging not to harm his image just to create sensational stories. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Doubt his capability, capacity to understand Indian society: CPI(M) on Army Chief

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

Dirty war in Kashmir does call for innovation: Centre backs Rawat on remark

Army chief Rawat on Sunday came to the rescue of Major Gogoi, and said such

'Supercop' KPS Gill laid to rest with full state honours

Family members mourn during the last rites of former Punjab DGP KPS Gill in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Will get justice: Govt on murder of driver who opposed public urination

Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Modi starts his 6-day, 4-nation tour today; first stop Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham