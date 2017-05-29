Nation, Current Affairs

Maoists warn Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal for helping CRPF

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published May 29, 2017, 1:43 am IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 3:38 am IST
The releases were written in both Hindi and tribal Gondi languages.
Saina Nehwal and Akshay Kumar
 Saina Nehwal and Akshay Kumar

Bhopal: Slamming Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal for extending financial helps to families of 12 CRPF jawans, slain in Maoist ambush at Bhejji in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Sukma on March 16, Maoists have warned celebrities against giving doles to families of security personnel killed in counter-insurgency operations.

In a release issued by south sub-zonal committee of outlawed CPM, the rebels dubbed security personnel as promoters of interest of corporate houses and asked the celebrities not to extend help to them and rather back the rebels in their struggle against oppressive forces.

“The Maoist pamphlets condemning the actor and the shuttle player were recovered in Bailadila area in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Dantewada on Sunday. The Maoists circulated the pamphlets on the occasion of their week-long celebration of 50th birth anniversary that would end on Monday,” a senior police officer posted in Bastar told this newspaper.

The releases were written in both Hindi and tribal Gondi languages. The Bollywood star has announced `10 lakh each to families of 12 CRPF jawans killed in the March 16 encounter with rebels in Bhejji. Similarly, the London Olympic Bronze medalist Saina Nehwal announced `50,000 each to the families of the 12 slain jawans.

Akshay was the brain behind the government website bharatkeveer.gov.in which allows anyone to make direct monetary donations to the families of martyred soldiers of paramilitary forces.

Tags: akshay kumar, saina nehwal
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

6-year-old from Japan sets record by becoming youngest club DJ

The 6-year-old Morita was first taught to mix by a friend of his mother (Photo: YouTube)
 

Authorities in Kuwait catch pigeon smuggling ecstasy across the border

Pigeons have been used to carry messages for centuries (Photo: YouTube)
 

Donors give thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

UK police. (Photo: AP)
 

AbRam and Suhana look lovable as Shah Rukh, Gauri enjoy little one’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were definitely excited about AbRam's birthday.
 

Samsung responds to Galaxy S8 iris scanner hack issue

(Representational image)
 

It’s India’s turn: An app that pays you for answering surveys

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's defence preparedness should always be optimal: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Pro-ISIS slogans, graffiti seen on Delhi School of Economics wall

Delhi University Students' Union Secretary Ankit Sangwan alleged that few people are are carrying out such activities in an attempt to defame Delhi School of Economics. (Photo: PTI)

Yogi Adityanath practicing 'untouchability': Congress on Kushinagar Dalits row

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Photo: PTI/File)

Centre to include sports in school curriculum: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje addressing a press conference. (Photo: AP)

KLO militants wanted for Kalaigaon case arrested in Tripura

The militants had crossed in to India after completing their training in the camps of Kamtapur Liberation Organization in Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham