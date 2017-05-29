Maoists warn Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal for helping CRPF

Bhopal: Slamming Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal for extending financial helps to families of 12 CRPF jawans, slain in Maoist ambush at Bhejji in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Sukma on March 16, Maoists have warned celebrities against giving doles to families of security personnel killed in counter-insurgency operations.

In a release issued by south sub-zonal committee of outlawed CPM, the rebels dubbed security personnel as promoters of interest of corporate houses and asked the celebrities not to extend help to them and rather back the rebels in their struggle against oppressive forces.

“The Maoist pamphlets condemning the actor and the shuttle player were recovered in Bailadila area in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Dantewada on Sunday. The Maoists circulated the pamphlets on the occasion of their week-long celebration of 50th birth anniversary that would end on Monday,” a senior police officer posted in Bastar told this newspaper.

The releases were written in both Hindi and tribal Gondi languages. The Bollywood star has announced `10 lakh each to families of 12 CRPF jawans killed in the March 16 encounter with rebels in Bhejji. Similarly, the London Olympic Bronze medalist Saina Nehwal announced `50,000 each to the families of the 12 slain jawans.

Akshay was the brain behind the government website bharatkeveer.gov.in which allows anyone to make direct monetary donations to the families of martyred soldiers of paramilitary forces.