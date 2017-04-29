Nation, Current Affairs

Swamy backs UP minister, says women have 'third class status' in Islam

ANI
Published Apr 29, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 12:57 pm IST
UP minister Swamy Prasad Maurya had said that 'Muslim men resort to triple talaq to quench their lust'.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Citing examples of 'triple talaq' and the practice of 'marrying four wives' in Islam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday described Swamy Prasad Maurya's comments on Muslim women as 'correct', asserting that there is no gender equality and women have third class status in Islamic religion.

Swamy told ANI, "There is no doubt that in Islamic practice and preaching women have been given second or third class status. Triple talaq, marrying four wives tradition are examples of that."

Terming Swamy Prasad Maurya as 'correct', Swamy said "Islam religion permits men to commit atrocities against women."

"Maulanas may disguise the fact but this is the reality of Muslim religion," he added.

On Friday, Yogi Adityanath's cabinet minister Maurya made a controversial statement saying, "Muslim men resort to triple talaq to quench their 'lust' by changing wives".

The statement came when Maurya was present at BJP leader Jitendra Pal's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Basti, for a personal event on Friday.

The minister also added that BJP is standing shoulder to shoulder with Muslim women on the issue of triple talaq, but claimed that "Muslim personal law board has no provision on the issue".

"Muslim men leave women to die on the streets with her children,"said Maurya.

Claiming that Maurya has humiliated Muslim women across the nation with his statement, the All India Muslim Women's Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) on Saturday demanded the former's resignation.

AIMWPLB President, Shaista Amber told ANI, "Where on the one hand, Muslim women are fighting for their injustice, Cabinet Ministers like Swamy Prasad Maurya are making such obnoxious statements. He should be given strict punishment and should be sacked from his post. I would appeal to Yogi ji to sent Maurya to a mental asylum."

"This is disturbing. They don't know Islam at all. If he won't apologize, I will go to the Supreme Court against him if needed," she added.

Tags: subramanian swamy, triple talaq, islam, muslim women, swamy prasad maurya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

